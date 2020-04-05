Nevius: No harm in going ahead with revamped NFL draft this month

As you know, we are all supposed to hate Roger Goodell. And the NFL commissioner has given us plenty of reasons.

He’s consistently mishandled issues. The worst was probably when Baltimore running back Ray Rice was seen on a video punching his then-fiancee so violently that she was knocked unconscious.

Goodell originally suspended Rice for two games. Since NFL players have been suspended for a full year for testing positive for marijuana, that was clearly ridiculous. (After the video went public, Goodell increased the suspension to “indefinite,” which didn’t really matter since no team would touch Rice. He’s out of football.)

But the original choice — yeah, that’s worth about two games — was face-palmingly clueless. And there have been others. The whole “deflategate” mess with Tom Brady still gets Goodell booed in New England. There’s Goodell’s wishy-washy stance on national anthem protests.

The point is, Goodell is probably the least popular and most disliked commissioner in professional sports.

And now he’s getting roasted for saying the NFL draft should be held in a little over two weeks, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National NFL analyst Adam Schefter says he is horrified they are holding the draft on April 23-25 when there is “carnage in the streets.”

Goodell is even getting it from his hometown paper. The headline on the column by New York Post columnist Paul Schwartz is: “Roger Goodell’s NFL draft-date stubbornness is so wrong.”

I disagree. I think Goodell is right. The NFL should go ahead with the draft as planned.

Why? Well, who would be hurt?

I say nobody.

There would certainly not be a medical danger. Goodell and the NFL aren’t entirely clueless. They realize that — even with no fans present — a glitzy, Las Vegas draft party wasn’t going to work. (The original brainstorm, to have draftees ferried across the Bellagio Hotel fountain in boats, was incredibly cheesy. Was a zip line unavailable?)

Instead, the draft “party” will be strictly virtual. Players will appear on screens and teams will observe social distancing in their draft war rooms. Fans can watch on TV, and second-guess their favorite team, but no gathering or touching.

Now, your real helmet-head will tell you that, under the shelter-in-place guidelines, NFL teams will be hamstrung in their draft evaluations. They won’t be able to bring players in for face-to-face interviews or medical evaluations. They will be drafting players completely blind.

Nonsense.

Teams have been scouting these players for years during their college careers. They have hours of game tape on them.

What’s more, if they are among the top players, they played in postseason bowl games, like the Senior Bowl. Practices and games were run by NFL coaches. Teams not only got to scout the games, they saw the players put in game situations to showcase their skills.

And then there is the NFL combine, which has turned into an unlikely sports phenomenon. We think of the combine as featuring an elite few of the top players, but it is bigger than you think. A typical year has some 330 players.

Invitees are measured and weighed down to their toenail length and ear lobe circumference. They are interviewed in person. They participate in drills and tests designed to break down skills and weaknesses.