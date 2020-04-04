State officially cancels spring prep sports

The state high school athletic governing body on Friday canceled section, region and state postseason tournaments for spring sports.

The California Interscholastic Federation decision was made following discussion among the 10 section commissioners and reflects the state’s decision to cancel on-campus education for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The California Interscholastic Federation does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue,” the CIF announced.

“We understand this is disappointing for everyone involved in education-based athletics and empathize with our student-athletes and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in the announcement.

“As always, our top priority is everyone’s ongoing health and safety during this challenging time, and we all look forward to the day when education-based athletics resumes.”

The CIF ruling technically doesn’t prohibit districts or schools from having their own competitions, but since school has been canceled, no sporting events can be held.

“We’re effectively ended for the rest of the year,” said Jan Smith Billing, commissioner of the North Bay League that comprises most large local high schools.

“It is disappointing,” she said. “But I’d rather have some disappointed athletes than sick or dead ones.”

