Barber: When will sports get past coronavirus?

Sports fans are going through the biggest withdrawals of our lives right now. No live baseball. No live basketball. No live golf or tennis or soccer, just an endless stream of replayed “classic games,” sports documentaries and iRacing.

Despite the occasional facial tic or tremor, I think we’re doing OK. We are surviving without games, because we know it’s a necessary evil, and that this insanity will be over one day. But when?

It’s a fair question that has no simple answer. Nobody — not epidemiologists, not virus researchers, not medical expert Alex Rodriguez — knows when the stay-at-home orders will end and we will all scurry out of our houses and apartments and relearn the basics of face-to-face interaction. We know too little about the novel coronavirus, and about human capability, to guess when it will be “safe” to end social distancing.

But we can discuss the possibilities, the prognoses ranging from optimistic to immediate-shots-of-mezcal. Relying on several superbly reported breakdowns in other publications (none of which, strangely, focused primarily on sports), and an interview with Stanford University Medical Center internist and infectious disease specialist Dr. Dean Winslow, I will try to present the broader outline here.

One note: It’s entirely possible we will see a transition period that includes meaningful professional sporting events without fans. It is already being discussed at league levels. That’s a separate, also painfully complicated question that we’ll tackle some other time. This story pertains only to live audiences.

Best-case scenario

Most Bay Area counties — including the ones that contain our major sports stadiums — have extended the stay- at-home order until May 3. It’s the COVID-era equivalent of “We will evaluate Stephen Curry’s hand again on May 3.” It’s the earliest conceivable time for high-fives.

How likely is it that the clouds will part and we’ll all meet up at a Giants game on May 4? Extremely not-very.

Before going on, let’s talk a moment about what, precisely, will trigger our ability to gather in groups again. It is not eradication of this coronavirus or a zero-percent infection rate. It’s a more forgiving (if nebulous) definition.

“It’d be obviously a judgment call,” said Dr. Winslow, who has practiced medicine for more than 40 years. “Because you’ve gotta understand, people are mobile. It’s not like in the 19th century, where the right answer might be that once you have no cases for a couple of weeks, then you might open it up. A Warriors game or something, I’m sure you’ve got people visiting from out of town, coming from not only different places in California, but all over the country. I think you’d have to be a lot more conservative.”

In an article for Forbes that posted March 26, Bruce Y. Lee wrote that one of four things will have to happen before we drop the social distancing: strong herd immunity, availability of an effective vaccine, a huge summer drop-off in viral transmission or a fortunate genetic mutation of the coronavirus.

The easiest of those to understand is a vaccine. Universities and private companies are racing to develop one as you read this. One Boston-based biotech firm, Moderna, is about to send its version to human trials. But the consensus in the scientific community is that it will take 12 to 18 months to go public with a working vaccine. It’s irrelevant to our best-case scenario.