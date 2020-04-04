Subscribe

Barber: When will sports get past coronavirus?

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 3, 2020, 8:51PM
Sports fans are going through the biggest withdrawals of our lives right now. No live baseball. No live basketball. No live golf or tennis or soccer, just an endless stream of replayed “classic games,” sports documentaries and iRacing.

Despite the occasional facial tic or tremor, I think we’re doing OK. We are surviving without games, because we know it’s a necessary evil, and that this insanity will be over one day. But when?

It’s a fair question that has no simple answer. Nobody — not epidemiologists, not virus researchers, not medical expert Alex Rodriguez — knows when the stay-at-home orders will end and we will all scurry out of our houses and apartments and relearn the basics of face-to-face interaction. We know too little about the novel coronavirus, and about human capability, to guess when it will be “safe” to end social distancing.

But we can discuss the possibilities, the prognoses ranging from optimistic to immediate-shots-of-mezcal. Relying on several superbly reported breakdowns in other publications (none of which, strangely, focused primarily on sports), and an interview with Stanford University Medical Center internist and infectious disease specialist Dr. Dean Winslow, I will try to present the broader outline here.

One note: It’s entirely possible we will see a transition period that includes meaningful professional sporting events without fans. It is already being discussed at league levels. That’s a separate, also painfully complicated question that we’ll tackle some other time. This story pertains only to live audiences.

Best-case scenario

Most Bay Area counties — including the ones that contain our major sports stadiums — have extended the stay- at-home order until May 3. It’s the COVID-era equivalent of “We will evaluate Stephen Curry’s hand again on May 3.” It’s the earliest conceivable time for high-fives.

How likely is it that the clouds will part and we’ll all meet up at a Giants game on May 4? Extremely not-very.

Before going on, let’s talk a moment about what, precisely, will trigger our ability to gather in groups again. It is not eradication of this coronavirus or a zero-percent infection rate. It’s a more forgiving (if nebulous) definition.

“It’d be obviously a judgment call,” said Dr. Winslow, who has practiced medicine for more than 40 years. “Because you’ve gotta understand, people are mobile. It’s not like in the 19th century, where the right answer might be that once you have no cases for a couple of weeks, then you might open it up. A Warriors game or something, I’m sure you’ve got people visiting from out of town, coming from not only different places in California, but all over the country. I think you’d have to be a lot more conservative.”

In an article for Forbes that posted March 26, Bruce Y. Lee wrote that one of four things will have to happen before we drop the social distancing: strong herd immunity, availability of an effective vaccine, a huge summer drop-off in viral transmission or a fortunate genetic mutation of the coronavirus.

The easiest of those to understand is a vaccine. Universities and private companies are racing to develop one as you read this. One Boston-based biotech firm, Moderna, is about to send its version to human trials. But the consensus in the scientific community is that it will take 12 to 18 months to go public with a working vaccine. It’s irrelevant to our best-case scenario.

If you’re swinging for the fences, hope for a mutation or a summer slowdown.

“What usually happens with seasonal flu, at least in the Northern Hemisphere, is that the heat and humidity start increasing significantly like in May, and the transmissions start decreasing, for a whole lot of reasons,” Winslow said. “… Having said that, though, the 1918-1919 Spanish flu pandemic actually lasted more than 15 months. There was this very large peak at the tail end of the First World War. Cases decreased, but transmission was never completely interrupted.”

Winslow highlighted one of the problems with extrapolation. The novel coronavirus is not closely related to what we have come to call the Spanish flu. It is a closer relative of SARS and MERS — they are both forms of coronavirus — but even that means little for predicting how this latest manifestation will behave. It is at least possible, though, that summer heat and humidity (unless you live in California) will tamp it down.

We could get there even faster if the virus mutates to a less harmful form. Viruses do mutate. Of course, it could go in the other direction and became even more deadly. Let’s just rule out this angle.

If summer sun wins, and if everything breaks perfectly with testing the sick and flattening the curve and providing health care workers with the personal protection they need (and almost nothing has gone smoothly thus far), and/or if a sufficient number of us have already been exposed and built up immunity, maybe we could get the go-ahead to reconvene at, say, the beginning of June.

Maybe MLB will start an abbreviated season later that month and NFL training camps won’t even be affected (which would be just like the NFL), and high school sports will start on schedule in August. Perhaps the NBA and NHL can even play some sort of truncated 2020 playoffs.

A guy can hope, right?

Mid-range scenarios

There’s a lot that can go wrong between now and July, virus-wise. Tests could remain too scarce to allow doctors to adequately track the microbe’s path. The novel coronavirus could prove immune to hot days. New areas could emerge as hot spots even as things calm down in California and New York. And frankly, hospitals could be so overwhelmed that survival remains the only goal for a while.

We also have to consider the havoc that COVID-19 is wreaking on the economy, with millions unemployed and small businesses pushed to the brink. It seems conceivable that we could get to the “herd immunity” stage of the pandemic — Lee did the math and put that threshold at 50% to 75% of the population being immune — but no one would have the money to buy a Giants-Padres ticket.

It hasn’t taken us long to go from “shelter in place, LOL, are you kidding” to “May 4, yep, sounds reasonable.” It is easy now, at least for me, to picture May stretching to June, July, August. It also isn’t hard to imagine a scenario in which dinner parties are permitted but 40,000-spectator events are not.

As Joe Pinsker wrote in the Atlantic, based upon his conversation with Georgetown population health professor Michael Stoto, “If testing data indicated that reducing people’s number of encounters … would be highly effective, maybe restaurants and small businesses would reopen, but large, crowded events would be canceled or remain postponed.”

There are a couple reasons for sports optimism, though. As tests become more widely available (please, smart people, make tests more widely available), we may learn that the novel coronavirus isn’t as lethal as we feared. It’s also possible that, in the absence of a vaccine, researchers locate antiviral medications that can lessen the symptoms of COVID-19. That’s part of what happened with HIV.

This still leaves a range of variation. If the games come back in late summer, it would be too late for basketball and hockey, but baseball could probably figure something out. If we’re talking about autumn, all of those sports would forego their 2020 championships and the NFL would be impacted. Into the winter, and the entire year will be remembered as a giant hole in athletics.

Oh, and one thought to strike from your mind: Testing of every fan entering a stadium or arena, to ensure a corona-free environment.

“It would be very wasteful of very precious resources,” Winslow said. “These are expensive tests, it’s not like blood-sugar or something. So I don’t think it’d be feasible. That would add, let’s say, a hundred dollars to the price of a ticket or something. And I don’t think even the most loyal fans would be willing to get tested just in order to be in person at a game.”

Worst-case scenario

Spoiler alert: There is no active worst-case scenario. We are dealing with an unknown threat, and we don’t know where the basement is.

We should say here, though, that neither SARS nor MERS appeared to have much seasonal variation. If coronavirus shows a similar pattern, this could be a rough summer.

We have to admit it’s at least possible that football season will come and go without the roar of a crowd. Not everyone would care, but NFL football is by far America’s most popular sport. To have it taken away would be another punch to the cultural solar plexus.

But you can take if further. As Winslow noted, the Spanish flu pandemic spiked in the winter of 1918-1919. There were man-made factors at work; the Western world was still cleaning up from years of trench warfare and misery. But the cold weather also contributed to the spike.

There could be a similar pattern to coronavirus. If you want to get dark, picture late November rolling around. We’re starting to return to normal life, but a vaccine is still months away (or a fantasy; there’s a chance we’ll never find one) and here comes the virus again, sending us back indoors after a burst of semi-freedom.

Another mass outbreak could wipe out March Madness and baseball’s opening day in 2021, too. It could put us right back to where we are now, praying for the vaccine that’s supposed to hit pharmacies at any time and wondering when it will be safe to see Klay Thompson test his long-healthy knee in a live game.

“Worst case, this might last 15, 18, 20 months,” Winslow said.

There are many brilliant minds and dedicated souls attacking the coronavirus every day, and common sense has begun to creep even into politics. There is reason to hopeful, to believe things will get better rather than worse. Just the same, don’t cancel your cable package yet if you can afford to keep it. We may yet need every classic game ESPN can dig up.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

