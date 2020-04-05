Why did Bay Area tennis tutor who abused children keep coaching?

RICHMOND — At a meeting in Chicago in September 2014, the head of the U.S. Olympic Committee took note that a new initiative to protect athletes from abusers had support from every sport’s governing body except one: the U.S. Tennis Association.

Gordon Smith, the tennis association’s executive director and chief operating officer at the time, stepped forward to explain, according to minutes of the meeting. He objected to a “single mandatory national entity” overseeing abuse cases across federations and, over the objections of representatives for gymnastics, volleyball and wrestling, he said that a sport should be able to “opt out of the centralized structure” if it could police itself.

Whether the USTA could police itself, though, was another matter.

Just months earlier, a prominent USTA coach from the Bay Area had been arrested a second time on charges of abusing one of his teenage players.

That coach, Normandie Burgos, would go on to coach for three more years, until 2017, when yet another abused player, working with the police, secretly recorded him admitting to having sex with a minor. Convicted last May of 60 counts of child molestation, Burgos, 56, is now serving a 255-year prison sentence.

There is no public record of the USTA having taken any action against Burgos. Despite being a convicted sex offender, he is not listed in the database of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent body created to track abusive coaches, trainers and others with access to athletes.

Burgos’ ability to have direct access to children for so many years lies at the heart of a new lawsuit filed by one of his victims against the USTA, its Northern California affiliate and the coach’s tennis charity. The charity also ran afoul of tax laws, records show.

The case highlights one of the most pressing questions about sports in America: the extent to which governing bodies, like the USTA or even the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, are accountable for coaches under their umbrella who abuse children.

The tennis player who recorded Burgos, Stevie Gould, said he was repeatedly abused for two years, including at hotels during USTA tournaments in other states. “The lightbulb went off” to report what was happening, he said, when the coach started to groom another, younger player for sex. That player was the child of working-class immigrants and, like Gould, was given free rackets, clothes and lessons.

“I could see the patterns” of targeting vulnerable children, Gould, 19, said in an interview at his parents’ home in Marin County. “I could see the kid becoming more and more indebted to Burgos.”

Said his mother, Mary Gould, “He rose up and stood up for all of the others who could have been next.”

Chris Widmaier, a USTA spokesman, said, “We’re not going to comment on specific litigation, but we are quite confident that we acted in the appropriate manner.”

He said the association had taken the position in 2014 that other sports could not match what he described as the organization’s yearslong and well-financed effort to make athlete safety a top priority.

“We didn’t want to go backwards,” Widmaier said. Since then, however, the organization has endorsed the Olympic committee’s initiative, which became the U.S. Center for SafeSport in 2017.

Yet SafeSport compiles lists based largely on action taken by federations, which is why the disciplinary procedures of those organizations tend to be the focus of scrutiny and complaints.