Warriors' Stephen Curry assembled a basketball hoop at home just to shoot baskets during shelter-in-place order

Stephen Curry, six-time All-Star for the Warriors, found himself without a place to practice after coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

But five hours and “a pretty serious effort” later, he was able to put together his own hoop to put in his driveway until he can return to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

“I was very confident in myself going in,” Curry told the Wall Street Journal. “That was shot down pretty quick.”

Until he was able to assemble the hoop that his wife, Ayesha, ordered for him, it had been 16 days without shooting for Curry. This is much different than his normal routine this time of year, usually preparing for the NBA playoffs.

Curry told the newspaper that he and other members of the team have been doing Peloton workouts together and staying in touch through Zoom and Slack, hoping to keep each other motivated to stay in good shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to his conditioning, Curry has been spending his time at home helping his oldest daughter with her (virtual) second grade class.