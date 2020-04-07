Subscribe

Warriors' Stephen Curry assembled a basketball hoop at home just to shoot baskets during shelter-in-place order

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 7, 2020, 10:59AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Stephen Curry, six-time All-Star for the Warriors, found himself without a place to practice after coronavirus shelter-in-place order.

But five hours and “a pretty serious effort” later, he was able to put together his own hoop to put in his driveway until he can return to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

“I was very confident in myself going in,” Curry told the Wall Street Journal. “That was shot down pretty quick.”

Until he was able to assemble the hoop that his wife, Ayesha, ordered for him, it had been 16 days without shooting for Curry. This is much different than his normal routine this time of year, usually preparing for the NBA playoffs.

Curry told the newspaper that he and other members of the team have been doing Peloton workouts together and staying in touch through Zoom and Slack, hoping to keep each other motivated to stay in good shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to his conditioning, Curry has been spending his time at home helping his oldest daughter with her (virtual) second grade class.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine