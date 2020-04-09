Warriors weighing what to do with high draft pick

Sometimes, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr laughs when he reads articles grading selections of past NBA drafts.

“It’s a tough position to be in to have to write about these guys and grade teams when nobody really knows but, after the fact, it’s sort of hilarious,” Kerr said. “Pascal Siakam going 27th and people complaining about the Raptors not knowing what they were doing, because so-and-so was available. Are you nuts? If you did that re-draft, he’d be top-five.”

The NBA draft lottery is scheduled for May 19, and the Warriors are poised to select no later than fifth. However, they know the best player in the draft could end up being selected much later. With that in mind, the Warriors are taking a deep look at prospects, going beyond the players most often discussed at the top of the draft.

As Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and the rest of the Warriors’ front office spend the hiatus watching film and scouting prospects, their final draft board for their first-round pick is expected to be whittled down to about 15 players by draft night.

Those 15 players will be separated by tier: roughly broken up by those worthy of a top-five selection, top-10 selection and in the middle of the first round. The tiers reflect not only how the Warriors value each player, but also where they believe they can be selected.

“You remind yourself that Kawhi Leonard went 15th,” Kerr, who has enjoyed watching film of prospects in his San Diego home while the NBA season has been suspended, said in a phone interview. “You can’t limit yourself to the five or six guys you think are clear-cut the best because the chances are overwhelming that those five or six guys are not going to be the best.”

With a league-worst record of 15-50 at the time the NBA postponed play on March 11 after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the Warriors will enter the draft lottery with a 14% chance to land the No. 1 pick, a 13.4% chance at the No. 2 pick, a 12.7% chance at the No. 3 pick, a 12% chance at the No. 4 pick and a 47.9% chance at the No. 5 pick.

Picking that high would position the Warriors to select one of the draft’s widely-considered top prospects such as Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, former Memphis center James Wiseman, point guard LaMelo Ball, who spent last season playing for the Illawarra Hawks of Australia’s National Basketball League; and forward Deni Avdija of Israel’s Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Edwards has long been atop many big boards. At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, the 18-year-old Edwards projects as a multi-tool defender who can finish at the basket and handle the ball as a secondary playmaker. There are questions about his motor and efficiency, but his ceiling is that of an All-Star level player.

However, two draft experts have recently moved Ball ahead of Edwards, citing his transcendent passing and ability to play up-tempo. ESPN’s draft analyst Mike Schmitz said recently that he understands the logic of taking Edwards or Wiseman, but thinks the Warriors should select Ball if they get the first pick.

“I think he’s the most talented prospect in the draft,” Schmitz told SportsCenter’s Scott Van Pelt last week. “I’d be very interested to see his fit in that style. This is a team that likes to get up and down, they like to shoot 3s, they like to play off of instincts.”