Warriors star Steph Curry surprises Oakland nurse caring for coronavirus patients

An Oakland nurse received a surprise FaceTime call Monday from Warriors guard Steph Curry, who thanked her for her selflessness and dedication while caring for coronavirus patients.

Shelby Delaney, who works in the intensive care unit of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, shared a photo of herself on April 2 wearing Curry's jersey under her scrubs.

"On Monday morning as I was getting ready for work, I found myself feeling powerless and defeated," she wrote on Facebook. "It was in that moment that I knew I needed to summon my inner warrior. So I threw on my Steph jersey under my scrubs and started brainstorming how I could be part of the solution."

A week later, Curry surprised Delaney and her co-workers with a FaceTime call, which was recorded and later posted to Facebook.

"Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry (via FaceTime)," Delaney wrote. "He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic."

During their conversation, Curry said he appreciated Delaney's "heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody."

Delaney told Curry she continues to wear his jersey under her scrubs as a reminder to stay strong.

"There's a lot of times I did want to quit and give up and do something easier," she told Curry. "And that's kind of when I started wearing the jersey. It was my way of gathering my strength, reminding myself that I got this."

