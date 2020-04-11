A's consider reality of sequestered baseball season

Jesús Luzardo found a couple ways to keep busy during the MLB season’s hiatus.

Back in South Florida, his home state, Luzardo has been long-tossing and pitching off an artificial mound with A’s right-handed pitcher (and fellow Floridian) Mike Fiers on a grassy expanse next to a church parking lot. He’s taking online classes at the University of Florida, where he is a sociology major. He’s watching “Tiger King,” of course, and just started “Ozark” from the Netflix show’s beginning.

Luzardo’s also been playing “Call of Duty,” “FIFA” and, of course, played as himself in “MLB the Show 20.” It didn’t take long before Luzardo, who has a 71 ranking, switched to left-hander Sean Manaea, who has an 81 ranking.

“I’d get mad if I gave up a bunch of runs as my character,” Luzardo said in a phone conversation. “If I end up giving up a bunch of runs, I have no one to blame but myself.”

Throwing off artificial mounds and delving into The Show’s alternate baseball reality is the closest Luzardo has come to playing an actual game of baseball. Team-wide, thirst for some real game action was temporarily quenched with rumors that the MLB and MLB Players Association were considering a season in which clubs and players would be sequestered in isolated hotel rooms, freed only to play games in Arizona’s empty, fan-less stadiums as early as mid-May.

The MLB caught up to ESPN’s initial report on the plan with a statement on Tuesday clarifying that, while the intent is to find a safe method to start the baseball season, no plan has been agreed upon: “While we have discussed the idea of staging games at one location as one potential option, we have not settled on that option or developed a detailed plan. While we continue to interact regularly with governmental and public health officials, we have not sought or received approval of any plan from federal, state and local officials, or the Players Association.”

Nothing is settled, but pause for one moment to consider the measures players, coaches, ballpark and clubhouse staff, media — or whoever else is deemed worthy of living inside this bubble — would take to execute the suggested plan. Mound visits would be prohibited. Dugouts would be near empty and the players would be sprinkled around Arizona’s scorching, open-air stadium seats at least six feet apart, per social distancing rules. Some seven-inning doubleheaders might be in order, too, with umpires temporarily replaced by robot-umps to further mitigate typical close contact behind the plate in an otherwise relatively contact-less sport.

And that’s just on the field. Players would be shuttled back to their single hotel rooms and essentially prohibited from contact with the outside world for the 4½ months it might take to compete in this historically unorthodox regular season. Per the initial ESPN report, precluding any play would be a uniform coronavirus testing system, security and transportation for all involved.

If deemed safe, these are major, game-altering concepts with mind-boggling aesthetic implications. What’s a baseball game with no high-fives after home runs? No home plate celebrations after a walk-off? No head-to-head manager and umpire disputes over balls and strikes? Players won’t be able to spit. Can pitchers still lick their fingers — a cursory habit?