1986 Masters final round one of the best ever

Jack Nicklaus was down, playing poorly, and his pride was hurt. The unwelcome, hurting question kept coming: “When are you going to retire?”

But it was a newspaper article which really enraged golf’s Golden Bear.

“It said I was dead, washed up, through, with no chance whatsoever. I was sizzling. I kept thinking, ‘Dead, huh? Washed up, huh?’ ”

He answered with one of the great performances in golf’s long history, a stunning, thundering, magnificent rally that brought Nicklaus a record sixth Masters championship on Sunday.

In perhaps the finest hour of a career that is unmatched in golf, he won the 50th Masters by overcoming an international corps of the game’s finest players in a dramatic run over the final nine hilly holes at the Augusta National Golf Club, a stretch he played in a record-matching 30.

His round of 65 was highlighted by a 12-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole that pulled him within two shots of the lead. “I remember I had that same putt in ’75, and I didn’t read enough break,” he said.

He called on more than a quarter-century of experience, of winning and losing at the game he’s played with more success than any other man.

“This was Sunday at the Masters. There’s a lot of pressure. The other guys feel it, too. They can make mistakes. I knew that if I kept my composure down the stretch, as long as I kept on making birdies, as long as I kept myself in there, I’d be OK. I kept that right at the front of my mind,” he said.

And he was right.

Seve Ballesteros made a mistake. Tom Kite failed to take advantage of an opportunity. Greg Norman made a mistake that led to a bogey on the 72nd hole and cost him the tournament.

“I don’t like to win a golf tournament on somebody’s mistakes. But I’m tickled pink,” Nicklaus said. “Over the last few years, some people have done things, things I have no control over, that kept me from winning golf tournaments.

“This time a couple of guys were good to me and allowed me to win.”

The 46-year-old Nicklaus used the opportunity to answer the questions about retirement.

“I’m not going to quit. Maybe I should. Maybe I should say goodbye. Maybe that’d be the smart thing to do. But I’m not that smart. I’m not the player I was 10 or 15 years ago. But,” he added, with a grin, “I can still play a little bit at times.”

He was at his best on a hot, sunny spring Sunday when he turned back the clock with a 7-under-par 65.

“I didn’t expect to be in position to win, but I felt this morning if I shot a 66 I would tie, 65 I would win, and that’s exactly what happened,” Nicklaus said.

“I was doing things right. I finally made a bunch of putts. That’s what was fun. I haven’t had this much fun in six years.”

What had been a season of success for “no-name” players and misery for the game’s luminaries turned abruptly in the Masters. Five of golf’s biggest stars — Norman, Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Kite and Nicklaus — led or shared the lead at one point over the final 18 holes. In the end, it was the biggest name of all on top of the leader board.