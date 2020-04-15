Barber: Warriors turn to video conferencing to keep the ball bouncing

The Golden State Warriors have been admired and analyzed as an organization since the team caught fire in 2014. But the franchise is being put to the test like never before.

“I think we’re all really thankful to be in an organization that currently has a really, really bad business model,” Warriors president Rick Welts said by phone recently. “We’re in the live audience business. All of our revenue is generated by events we stage at Chase Center. We have none of that right now. But we do maintain all of our expenses.”

In other words, everyone on the payroll is still getting wages. And despite the closure of arenas and the absence of meaningful basketball, there is work to be done. Welts said the team has basically gone into early offseason mode. He and his staff are busily (and optimistically) selling season tickets and suites for 2020-21, cementing sponsorship programs and booking concerts at Chase Center for this fall.

But the coronavirus pandemic has forced the Warriors to examine the way they operate.

Welts said the shutdown has nudged the team to “take the extra time that we have now to cause ourselves to really think outside the box in terms of how we can improve the experience for when fans are back in seats for next season. That’s actually been very intellectually stimulating, I think.”

A lot of companies have been forced to reconfigure their modes of business and communication during widespread stay-at-home orders. The Warriors, a high-profile sports entity with roughly 500 full-time employees, perhaps have a greater challenge than most.

But the response has been the same as other corporations, small offices and even families and groups of friends. The Warriors have taken their gatherings online.

In truth, they got a head start on this stuff. The team went to mandatory remote communications on March 16, hours before San Francisco Mayor London Breed imposed a stay-at-home order. The Warriors spent some time preparing, getting laptops and other equipment ready, and in some cases sending tech support into employees’ homes — back when that seemed like a reasonable thing to do.

The idea of electronically mediated meetings would seem to be anathema to the Warriors’ famed “culture.” This is a place where everyone has been encouraged to walk into Welts’ office, or coach Steve Kerr’s, or general manager Bob Myers’, when they have an idea worth discussing. It’s a team of people persons, and none of them has conducted business with people, in person, for a month.

“I love to operate that way, I love to be around a lot of smart people,” Welts acknowledged. “This isn’t as good as that. I have not found a way to replace that when we’re all home.”

And yes, it was clunky at first. The lead-in to a company-wide video conference a couple weeks ago was a comedy skit (why should these be any different than the scouting tapes put together by the Golden State coaching staff?) depicting a live meeting around a conference table that took on the more exasperating qualities of a chat via Zoom or GoToMeeting or Houseparty or RingCentral, which the Warriors use for all of theirs. One guy in the sketch glitched while answering a question and wound up transported outside the room, trying to log himself back in. Coworkers spoke over each other, paused at the same time, then spoke over each other again.