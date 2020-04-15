Subscribe

San Francisco Giants participating in coronavirus antibody test

KERRY CROWLEY
MERCURY NEWS
April 14, 2020, 7:53PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

The San Francisco Giants have confirmed they are among the teams that will participate in a nationwide study that aims to give coronavirus researchers a better sense of COVID-19’s true infection rate in the United States.

According to an initial report from ESPN on Tuesday, 27 MLB teams –including the Giants– will have players and employees tested for molecules called IgM and IgG, which are antibodies produced by the immune system in response to a viral attack.

The study, which is being conducted by researchers from Stanford, USC and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, will reportedly use serological test kits that draw blood via a pinprick and can produce results in under 10 minutes.

A positive test would reveal that a person has already contracted COVID-19, even if the person has not developed or displayed any symptoms of the disease.

Stanford professor Dr. Jay Bhattacharya told ESPN he reached out to officials with other professional sports leagues, but MLB “moved by far the fastest,” to partake.

Up to 10,000 people will participate in the antibody study which will help give researchers a sense of the virus’ true infection rate in major metropolitan areas. The antibody tests are not similar to PCR tests used at hospitals that are used to detect whether COVID-19 is active in a person.

Demand for and production of antibody tests has increased around the world, in large part because there is still restricted access to PCR tests in many places.

To date, no Major League Baseball players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Player participation in the study will offer researchers a specific group of healthy, fit individuals who may have contracted coronavirus but didn’t display symptoms while team employee participation will give researchers a significant sample of antibodies from large urban areas around the country.

The data provided by the tests will be de-identified, so it will not allow MLB to return to play sooner than any other professional sports leagues.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that mass gatherings such as sporting events “are not in the cards” when the state begins easing its stay-at-home restrictions.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine