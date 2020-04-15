Subscribe

GRACE YARROW
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 15, 2020, 4:13PM
Updated 40 minutes ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Stephen Curry has launched a coronavirus resource guide on the website of his brand SC30 Inc. to spread accurate information about the pandemic.

The Warriors guard decided to create the guide after being tested for the virus and isolating from his family, according to a statement published on the guide.

"Although his test results were negative, the threat of the virus weighed on him," the statement reads. "Because of his personal experience, SC30 Inc. wants to use our resources to build awareness across the globe, slow the spread of COVID-19 and support communities in need."

The guide includes clips from Curry's interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Instagram Live on March 26. Highlights include how COVID-19 differs from the seasonal flu and what is needed before the country can reopen.

The page also links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, as well as instructions for making face masks.

NBA playoffs were slated to begin this week, but now that the league is on hiatus, Curry has been training at home and is active on Twitter, where he published the resource page on Tuesday.

“Since the league’s been suspended, I’ve been trying to use a platform to spread as many facts and awareness as possible as the situation changes,” Curry said in a Twitter video. “Hopefully it’s a great resource for you as we all go through this process together.”

Go here to view the resource guide.

