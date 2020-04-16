Padecky: Hard to fathom taking the crowd out of the ballgame

Let The Games begin! Not the Olympic Games, silly. Something much more interesting. The Corona Games! It has all the drama of the Olympics with none of the spectators. It would be the Miller Lite of sports. Looks like the NFL or MLB with none of the flavor.

It’s under consideration: games played without spectators. The NBA was on board with that for a few hours until Rudy Gobert of Utah turned up positive with the virus. MLB is floating the idea right now, to see which way the wind is blowing, 30 teams in Arizona, playing baseball for a few months. Like a rock no one wants to look under, the NFL is turning over the idea as well.

We’ll pause for a moment before addressing the puzzle of how players compete safely. For now, let’s get some expert testimony from someone who knows a thing or two about fans. Fans, that often maligned group of humans, a taken-for-granted group of people who pay too much for beer, hot dogs, parking and an uncomfortable stadium seat.

It’s been 19 years since Jerry Robinson sprinted onto the football field in front of these humans. He played 184 games in the NFL for the Raiders and Eagles, 147 of them as a starter. Almost two decades have passed and yet what the former Cardinal Newman legend is about to say, it still gives him goosebumps.

“I’ll never forget it for as long as I live,” Robinson said. “It’s a life-changing moment. I’ve never been able to duplicate that feeling in my life. It feels like it just happened yesterday.”

What is the Santa Rosa resident talking about? The pregame introductions. When he was standing in the tunnel. Waiting for his name to be called.

“Then the guy with the yellow armband,” Robinson said, “drops his arm and yells ‘GO!’ You sprint onto the field while the announcer says, ‘Jerry Robinson, inside linebacker!’ and the crowd erupts. I run onto the field and I don’t feel my feet touching the ground. I’m floating. It’s better than sex. Seventy, 80 thousand people screaming. It’s that feeling the crowd gives you. Nothing like it. Feel like running through a brick wall.”

And without that? Like I just put up a stop sign in front of Robinson. As if I just asked him what it would be like to play on one leg.

“Mind-boggling,” he said. “They are such a big part of the game. Fans plan their Sundays. Get there early to tailgate. Set up the grill. They plan their menus to coincide with the opponent. If it’s Kansas City, it’s barbecue ribs. If it’s Philly, it’s cheesesteaks. If it’s New Orleans, it’s gumbo, Cajun.”

But then come the Magic Words, the ones football players and baseball players and basketball players hear. It’s the carrot at the end of the stick for a pro athlete.

“GAME ON!” Robinson said. “And we go. We’re in our sport because we love to compete. So we hear the words and we go. Except ...”

And this is where it gets dicey. It’s one thing to play in an empty stadium. It’s another to play against someone who can and will knock you down, be that on a slide into second base or home plate, be it taking a charge to prevent a cupcake layup or blocking someone into next Tuesday. Sports is contact at the very least, collision at the worst, and Robinson is troubled by this logic — social distancing keeps fans out of the stands but athletes can’t play by those rules.