Minor league A's manager Webster Garrison off ventilator in coronavirus fight

JANIE MCCAULEY
ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 16, 2020, 7:35PM

OAKLAND — Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus, his fiancee said Thursday.

Garrison, hospitalized in his home state of Louisiana, wasn’t yet speaking when Nikki Trudeaux posted her latest update Thursday.

“Webster Garrison is off the ventilator,” Trudeaux wrote, using a series of exclamation points. “He is still weak and can’t say words. He’s mumbling a little bit. That’s expected with that tube down his throat for that length of time and also being on all those sedatives so long. However, being on a ventilator for three weeks and one day, he is now breathing 100% on his own and his oxygen saturation level is at 100%.”

Trudeaux has been asking for nightly prayers and using the hash tag “WebbyStrong” as the 54-year-old former major leaguer fights COVID-19.

The A’s haven’t identified Garrison but released a statement late last month that “a minor league staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under hospital care.”

Garrison managed the Class A Stockton Ports last season, and he is scheduled to manage in the rookie-level Arizona League this year. The ex-infielder played five games for the A’s in 1996, never getting a hit in 10 plate appearances while drawing one walk. He is from Marrero, Louisiana.

Trudeaux said she also tested positive for COVID-19 and described the emotional toll of not being able to be with Garrison during his illness. On Wednesday, she shared the encouraging developments such as that his eyes were open — and Trudeaux was hopeful he would be off the ventilator.

“He is smiling,” she posted. “He is wiggling his toes. He is just doing great!”

