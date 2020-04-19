Highly anticipated ESPN docuseries 'The Last Dance' chronicles end of Chicago Bulls' dynasty

In a family that has amassed five NBA championships, there are naturally strong basketball opinions. Andy Thompson didn’t win any of those rings, but he considers himself the only Thompson qualified to rank dynasties whenever his brother Mychal or his nephew Klay claim that their title teams were better — or a bigger deal — than Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Mychal Thompson won back-to-back titles alongside Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1986-87 and 1987-88 seasons. Klay Thompson won three titles in five consecutive trips to the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-2019.

Andy Thompson? He hatched the idea to embed a camera crew for an entire season with the circus known as the Jordan Bulls. As a 10-year veteran at NBA Entertainment in the 1997-98 season, after a knee injury ended his own playing career, Thompson went just about everywhere with Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Bulls coach Phil Jackson, documenting Chicago’s sixth championship in eight years.

“Of course, Mychal thinks that his era is the greatest era, playing with Magic and Kareem and Showtime,” Thompson said of the 1980s Lakers. “I keep telling him, ‘You can’t compare.’ Klay thinks that what they go through and all the media attention and fanfare is as big as the Bulls, and I keep telling him: ‘No, it isn’t. Both of you are wrong.’”

Those Bulls, Thompson said, were “in another stratosphere.” He insisted this will all become clear when Mychal and Klay “see this documentary for themselves.”

That documentary is “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part series about Jordan’s final season in Chicago and the countless dramas that built up to it. It is highly anticipated well beyond the various Thompson households and premieres Sunday at 6 p.m. — after ESPN heeded a clamor, headed by LeBron James, to move it up from a June release.

The network will roll out two new Jason Hehir-directed episodes each week over the next five Sundays to try to help fill the sports television void caused by the coronavirus crisis and its shutdown of leagues worldwide. For Jordan devotees eager to relive the glory of his two three-peats, and for younger fans who did not have the chance to watch Peak Mike in real time, it is bound to be the sort of shared cultural experience, through sports, that is suddenly so scarce.

The candor Jordan unleashes throughout the docuseries — providing a window into his maniacal drive and discussing a lifetime of triumphs and controversies in greater detail than ever before — is the standout force of the production. The M.J. on display combines the vicious, can’t-let-it-go nature of his Basketball Hall of Fame speech in 2009 and some of the raw emotion that poured out of Jordan during his eulogy at Kobe Bryant’s memorial in February.

The bonus is the behind-the-scenes footage of a season Jackson dubbed “The Last Dance.” For more than 20 years, some 500 hours of Super 16 mm film Thompson recorded as a field producer alongside his cameraman, Michael Winik, and the sound man, Mario Porporino, sat in NBA Entertainment’s archive.

The scope of access granted to Thompson and his crew was rare in those days, even in the media-friendly NBA. That was especially true with Jordan, who stunningly retired for the first time in September 1993 at age 30, in his prime, in part to get away from the relentless media spotlight trained on “the No. 1 sports team in the world,” as former NBA commissioner David Stern described the Bulls in the first episode of the documentary.