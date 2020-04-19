Commentary: We can do without these aspects when sports return

While sports are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, there are surely lessons to be learned.

When normality does return to our stadiums and arenas, maybe we can put them to use.

Certainly, this unprecedented shutdown has changed life — and sports — in ways we never expected. But maybe, just maybe, that’s not entirely a bad thing.

If nothing else, we’ll never get another chance for a reset like this one.

Here are a few ideas worth considering when this nightmare is over:

Virtual drafts: The WNBA conducted its draft remotely Friday night — without players, fans or media in attendance — and the NFL will follow suit this week with its own virtual draft.

There is some downside to this, of course, mainly the players missing out on their triumphant, well-earned moment to deck out in their finest attire and walk across the stage in front of a cheering crowd and national television audience.

But we think that is more than offset by the prospect of a low-key event where the top prospects can remain in their homes, accompanied by family and friends who mean the most to them. They don’t have to go through the motions of hugging the commissioner, which may be the sort of social distancing we’ll want to maintain even when this pandemic is a distant memory.

If nothing else, a virtual draft gives all those misguided fans who felt the urge to show up in person to hear names being called a chance to do something more productive with their time.

The WNBA, for its part, sent along a care package to many of its potential picks with hats of all 12 teams, a league sweatshirt, confetti and a few other items to aid with an in-home celebration.

This seems like the perfect way for leagues to welcome their next generation of stars.

The NFL, NBA, NHL and WNBA should adopt it permanently.

Conference tourneys: The lockdown began right as many of the country’s most prominent conferences were beginning their men’s basketball tournaments.

In the end, the entire postseason was called off because of the virus, depriving us of one of the greatest events in American sports — the NCAA Tournament.

But those conference tournaments? They weren’t missed at all.

While a few leagues — the Atlantic Coast Conference comes immediately to mind — would surely be reluctant to give up a tradition-laden event that bolsters their bottom line, most of these tournaments are totally forgettable. They are generally accompanied by lots of empty seats and often cost deserving teams from one-bid leagues a spot in the NCAAs.

Ditch the conference tournaments, expand the Big Dance to 96 teams and add on an extra week to the tourney that really matters.

Boys of spring: While baseball romantics will balk at this one, there’s simply no need for spring training to drag on for six weeks.

The Grapefruit and Cactus leagues were cut short this year by the pandemic, and MLB should take this opportunity to chop off at least a couple of weeks from upcoming springs.

The season is long enough already. Given the extensive offseason programs that most players maintain, they can easily get ready for the season with a month of formal workouts and practice games.