Nevius: 'Virtual' NFL draft surely one not to miss

Live ... from Roger Goodell’s basement ... it’s the 2020 NFL draft.

Virtually.

The draft, which begins Thursday, won’t really be in Goodell’s basement, of course. Just him. The rest of the draft will take place in the cloud, on the internet, with faces appearing on screens from locations all over the country.

I used to think that “virtually” meant “in essence but not in fact.” Like when the editor asks where the column is and I say it is “virtually done.”

But now it means that something is happening in real time, but we are only experiencing it “virtually,” through a screen.

It will be very strange. But we shouldn’t think of this as something weird, just one crazy year. This could be the new normal, at least for a while.

And it could be a long while. You may have seen Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti doubting that sports could be played in front of a full house before 2021. If sports come back sooner they will almost certainly be virtual, without fans.

So the NFL, for good or ill, is giving us one of the first live sports events in the time of the coronavirus. It should be interesting.

The draft will be carried on both ESPN and the NFL Network. Goodell, who really will be in his Bronxville basement, will kick things off. And right away we will see if anyone has a sense of humor.

Booing Goodell at the draft is a time-honored tradition. Even Goodell seems in on the joke. And there has been talk of ESPN blending in some canned fan content. Wouldn’t it be epic if they cued up some boos when he appeared?

Unlikely. Goodell seems humor-challenged.

The NFL has always been the most buttoned-down sports league, and true to form they are already in full corporate-speak.

“Each team’s designated drafter will be connected to the league’s official Microsoft Teams private and encrypted draft channel,” says the league memo.

Then there’s a whole protocol for muting or unmuting an open-line conference call and dialing in on cameras in the homes of GMs and coaches.

Space shuttles have been launched with less tech.

But there is a “fail-safe.”

“A GM can call ... directly by landline or cell,” the memo says.

A phone call? Genius.

In general, reactions from football people have fallen into two camps:

First, this is just the way it is going to have to be in a time of virus. Everyone is in the same boat, relying on video scouting and Zoom internet chats. We will just have to make the best of it.

The Raiders’ GM Mike Mayock, for instance, said on a recent conference call that “We’re going to embrace it ... and say, this is pretty freaking cool that we’re just going to watch film and trust who we are as evaluators.”

The scouts and player personnel guys, of course, are complaining that they need to see players up close and personal to be able to evaluate them.

And it is true that not getting a real-time medical report could be a problem. The draft nightmare is picking a player who has an undisclosed medical condition.

Still, it is kind of amusing that football, particularly the pro game, has become high-tech, yet retains its old-school roots.