Experts weigh in on Raiders first-round picks

Just a few days to go until the NFL draft, virtual style, will kick off across your television sets.

It’ll be an entirely different experience beginning Thursday night, quite unprecedented from what the NFL originally had planned, when it hoped that team officials, fans and top picks would flock to Las Vegas for one big party.

Those plans were canceled because of the novel coronavirus that has impacted sporting events and world economies around the globe.

Still, 58 prospects will participate in the draft via the internet, with all 32 team hats in tow at their houses for an event now billed as a “Draft-A-Thon” to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic.

Round 1 is Thursday, with Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC. Among the teams with multiple first-rounders is the newly rebranded Las Vegas Raiders.

Coverage begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Raiders general manager Mike Mayock took questions from the local media this past week about the draft and provided a peek of what his decidedly low-tech living (war) room looks like in the era of stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He said there are “five huge white boards” and “1,000 magnets with names on them all over the place.”

“I feel like I’m sitting in the middle of the 1976 draft room,” he said.

He also announced that he and his wife will donate $1,000 for every draft pick the team will make.

In addition to the two first-round selections, the Raiders were set to enter the draft with three picks in the third round and one each in the fourth and fifth rounds.

With national analysts making final tweaks to their mock drafts in recent days, here’s a look at what they think the Raiders will do in the opening round.

ESPN (as of April 14): Mel Kiper doesn’t think the Raiders will go with a wide receiver. Instead, it’s cornerback CJ Henderson of Florida with the 12th overall pick.

He views Henderson as an “upgrade,” though he considered Las Vegas might go with a quarterback at No. 12.

Kiper does have the Raiders going QB with the 19th pick in Jordan Love of Utah State: “I feel good about Love being here,” he wrote.

(Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to see Kiper’s full analysis.)

NFL.com (April 15): The consensus at NFL Network is the Raiders will look initially for a receiver.

Whether it’s Jerry Jeudy of Alabama or CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma, Daniel Jeremiah believes the Raiders will go with Jeudy with the 12th pick.

“This decision would likely come down to Jeudy versus Javon Kinlaw. I would applaud either choice,” he wrote.

At 19, Jeremiah went with Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, reuniting him with cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., defensive end Clelin Ferrell and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and giving “the Raiders two tall, long and rangy CBs to build their secondary around.”

CBS Sports (April 15): The way Chris Trapasso sees it, the Raiders will get “antsy” and trade up to No. 10 to draft Jeudy “as they see the receivers drop, and swing a deal with Cleveland to get the best separator in the class.”