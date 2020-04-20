Colin Kaepernick donates $100,000 to help ‘black and brown’ communities impacted by coronavirus

NEW YORK — Colin Kaepernick gave $100,000 to address racial disparities produced and amplified by the spread of the coronavirus.

The former 49ers star gave his money through his organization, the Know Your Rights Camp, which announced its COVID-19 Relief Fund on Thursday.

“Black and brown communities are being disproportionately devastated by COVID-19 because of hundreds of years of structural racism,” said Kaepernick in a tweet announcing the fund.

The fund’s website states that “black and brown people are more likely to be infected, less likely to be tested, less likely to be treated, and more likely to die from COVID-19.”

According to the Know Your Rights Camp, those disparities in black and brown communities result from a variety of issues, including lower access to housing, higher rates of employment in service industries and public transit use, and elevated incarceration rates — each of them roadblocks to effective social distancing.

Preliminary data released by City Hall in April showed the disproportionate rates of coronavirus fatalities among Hispanic and black New Yorkers. Hispanic residents account for 34% of the coronavirus fatalities but comprise 29% of the city population. Similarly, black New Yorkers comprise 28% of coronavirus related deaths, while making up just 22% of the city’s total population.

In other cities and states around the country, coronavirus fatality rates correlate even more sharply with race. Black Chicagoans comprise 30% of city residents and 70% of reported coronavirus deaths, while in St. Louis, black people have accounted for all but three of the city’s coronavirus fatalities.

Kaepernick, 32, played six seasons in the NFL with the 49ers, but has not played since the 2016 season when he began a peaceful protest movement by kneeling during the pregame playing of the national anthem to shine a spotlight on racial injustice and police brutality against minorities.

The former Pro Bowl QB filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017 accusing the league of collusion, which he pulled after settling with the league for an undisclosed amount.

As of writing, the fund has raised over $152,000 for coronavirus aid.