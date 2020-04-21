Barber: John Lynch, 49ers prepping for strange NFL draft

Monday afternoon, 49ers general manager John Lynch gave some media members a little virtual tour of his 2020 NFL Draft “war room,” which happens to double as his guest house. On his desk were three unfolded laptops, three stand-up computer monitors and three adjacent landline telephones — one dedicated to AFC trade partners, one to NFC teams, the third to internal 49ers and league communications. One huge flat-screen was mounted to the wall across the room, and it was flanked by three more freestanding units.

The one splash of color was a framed print of LeRoy Neiman’s painting of Dwight Clark making The Catch. Beyond that, Lynch’s office was a sea of screens and white walls.

“Kyle (Shanahan) and I, I think a big to-do was made that they came and hardwired our houses,” Lynch said. “Since we’ve been here, our houses have had systems as if we’re in our office. So it really wasn’t a big change for Kyle and I. It’s just getting everybody else up to speed.”

The coronavirus pandemic has changed virtually everything about life, and sports, in America over the past month. The NFL draft is one of the few major events that hasn’t been postponed or canceled, but it, too, is being significantly altered by a virus that has made it a terrible idea for human beings to gather together.

Thursday’s nationally televised first round will be a tonic to strung-out football fans. It will also be a grand experiment that promises to have a few moments of confusion, comedy and sheer panic on the part of 60-something personnel executives who can’t remember their log-in passwords.

NFL teams are used to conducting the draft remotely, each at its own team facility. But those individual efforts include dozens of scouts, coaches, medical team and support staff, all working in proximity to facilitate the next decision. That will be impossible this year. Lynch will have one techy at his office. I’m sure Shanahan will, too. But mostly the 49ers’ operation, like everyone else’s, will be a scattered web of internet connections.

Lynch said the Niners did an internal mock draft over the weekend. Monday, the NFL put together sort of a league-wide dry run. The Cincinnati Bengals had the first pick at 10 a.m. and, as noted in multiple media reports, they immediately glitched. Lynch said he thought the “chatter” about the event being chaotic were overblown, but admitted there were some inefficiencies at the beginning.

“Kind of important stuff,” he said with a laugh, “where two teams were talking and the whole league was hearing it. That kind of stuff. But I think everyone then kind of tuned in, when they tell you to mute your stuff, you should probably listen. … But the good news was, I think the technology was working fine.”

NFL head coaches and GMs will get online again Tuesday for another run.

Really, draft night is the least of the NFL’s concerns. Most of the heavy lifting is always done by phone for that one. It’s the process leading up to the draft, and everything to follow, that is truly being impacted by the coronavirus and its aftermath.

Lynch talked about that a little Monday. Stay-at-home orders have made scouting more difficult in a couple ways, he said. The first is teams’ inability to spend meaningful time with prospects. These young athletes represent huge investments of time and money. It would be nice to, you know, get to know ’em a little before you hire them.