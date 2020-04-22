Barber: Weighing the 49ers' trade options

Is it my imagination, or are the 49ers the subject of more draft-week trade rumors than ever this year? This could mean that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan are feeling more comfortable in their NFL wheeling and dealing in Year 4, or that NFL reporters have too much time on their hands as they sit at home in their robes.

The last few days have placed at least six current 49ers players on the dreaded trading block, if you believe what you read. Let’s take a look at how realistic those scenarios are.

MATT BREIDA: ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler started the ball rolling — that is not a dig at Breida’s fumbling problems last year — when he said, “Running back Matt Breida is believed to be on the trading block as the odd man out in a crowded tailback crew (he would welcome the fresh start too)” as part of a longer draft update.

This is utterly believable. The 49ers do have an excess of halfbacks with long-injured Jerick McKinnon hoping to join Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. And Breida, more than any of the others, would have reason to feel excluded after falling into Shanahan’s doghouse when he fumbled twice against the Falcons on Dec. 15.

I don’t know if Breida personally told Fowler about that “fresh start,” but it makes sense. The question: What could the 49ers get for him? You can’t teach breakaway speed, and Breida only recently turned 25. He comes cheap, too. He could be a nice backfield complement for some team. But it’s hard to picture the Niners netting more than a fifth-round pick for Breida. It’s the third and fourth rounds they’re really trying to sneak into.

TEVIN COLEMAN: Another member of that overpopulated backfield. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer lobbed this one, writing, “Niners RB Tevin Coleman and Colts DB Quincy Wilson are two more who came across my desk this week.” Breer is a well-placed NFL reporter, though “came across my desk this week” is about as nebulous as it gets.

Of all the 49ers’ halfbacks, Coleman feels like the most optimal trade bait to me. He just turned 27, so he has a few more miles than the other candidates in Santa Clara. He’s the most expensive of the bunch, too, with a cap hit of close to $5 million for 2020. But Coleman has a good NFL track record, and less bold GMs like that. His contract expires in 2021, too, so he’s not a long-term risk.

I could see the 49ers getting a mid-round pick for Coleman, which sounds like a good idea. I just wonder if Shanahan would let him go. If the Niners head coach has a flaw, it’s his stubborn loyalty to some players. Think how long it took Shanahan to feature Mostert over Coleman last year, or to elevate Nick Mullens over C.J. Beathard.

Now for the Michael Lombardi headlines.

I covered Mike when he was the Raiders’ de facto GM (and accused Fox in the Henhouse) in the mid-2000s. He and I didn’t have a great relationship then, but we’ve patched things up since. Lombardi has very strong connections throughout the league, and I give credence to what he writes — including his little bombshell Monday, when he said the 49ers are actively taking offers for Kwon Alexander, Dee Ford, Jaquiski Tartt and Marquise Goodwin.