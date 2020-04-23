Barber: Draft test never over for Lynch, 49ers

‘These are long days, and I’ve got four kids at home and they’re all there and I know I’ve crashed their classes online or something,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said on a video conference with reporters Monday. “I have some fun and they tell me to get out of their room. The commute is really nice.”

No, this is not business as usual for a professional football team.

Thursday, the 49ers will begin to conduct an NFL draft like none that has preceded it. Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of San Francisco’s personnel and coaching staffs will be scattered around the Bay Area, and the nation, trying to form a fluid, cohesive network on one of the most important sports days of the year. It’s a monumental challenge, though the same one faced by the other 31 NFL organizations.

There’s another difference with this year’s 49ers draft. Lynch is on much firmer footing. A year ago, following two dismal seasons, many fans and media outlets already were questioning the first-time GM’s ability to build a team.

Lynch is in a much more comfortable place now. His team, buoyed by the draft picks he made and the free agents he signed, played in the most recent Super Bowl and came frustratingly close to winning it. The 49ers are young enough and talented enough to believe they can maintain that level of contention for years. Despite the coronavirus-triggered disruption and the insatiable demand to win in the NFL, things are good in Santa Clara.

Forgive me, then, for asking a rude question: Are Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, who is at least an equal partner, any good at drafting? This is their fourth year sharing the helm on draft day. Let’s recap the first three.

2017: The 49ers took defensive lineman Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 overall pick, and he hasn’t come close to justifying the honor. They selected linebacker Reuben Foster later in the first round, at No. 31, and he was a train wreck who didn’t last two seasons with SF. Tight end George Kittle was an all-time-great pick in the fifth round, but that single gold strike does not cancel out busts like running back Joe Williams (fourth round), or underperformers such as cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and quarterback C.J. Beathard (both third round).

2018: The Niners made nine draft choices, and every single one has played at least one game for the team, which is an NFL rarity. The haul that year was much more encouraging. Linebacker Fred Warner was an outstanding pick in the third round, and Lynch found value in late-round selections like safety Marcell Harris and defensive tackle Jullian Taylor. Still, it was far from perfect. It is seeming ever less likely that wide receiver Dante Pettis will come close to justifying a second-round pick, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey, while becoming a trusted starter, doesn’t always look like a No. 9 overall.

2019: This is the draft that (along with the trade for Jimmy Garoppolo and his recovery from a torn ACL) launched the 49ers to the upper echelon. Edge rusher Nick Bosa almost single-handedly transformed the pass rush, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel was making nearly as big a contribution on offense by the time the playoffs got rolling. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw is a fifth-round keeper who made the 49ers’ biggest tackle of the year, and the book is not yet closed on Samuel’s fellow receiver, Jalen Hurd, a third-rounder who missed his rookie year with an injury.