Barber: 49ers can't get too much of a good thing

What’s the opposite of filling a need? Filling a want? Filling a whim?

Maybe it’s just called “gluttony,” which would definitely seem to be the 49ers’ approach to drafting these days. Most NFL teams try to build around the edges of their roster, plugging holes to shore up the overall structure. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch seem to be taking a much different approach.

Thursday, in the first round of the NFL draft, Shanahan and Lynch took strengths on offense and defense and made them stronger. They are betting that what works right now in the NFL, or at least what works for this particular team, isn’t to fill in gaps but rather to stack certain areas until they become an overwhelming problem for the opposition.

The defensive line looks like one of those stacks again. The 49ers had arguably the most dominant front four in the NFL last year. Even when they traded DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for the No. 13 overall pick, it was a position of strength — a deep rotation with fearsome edge rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford on the outside.

Shanahan and Lynch weren’t willing to take a step back. They traded back one spot from 13 and selected Javon Kinlaw, a defensive tackle from South Carolina.

It was the fifth time in six years San Francisco selected a D-lineman in the first round, Kinlaw following the path worn down by Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Solomon Thomas and Nick Bosa before him. That’s a lot of capital to expend on one position group. That sort of one-sided team building tends to get front offices in trouble, and yes, it didn’t do wonders for Trent Baalke and Chip Kelly.

It took some chutzpah for Shanahan and Lynch to revisit that route. Then again, they have earned some leash, courtesy of last season’s Super Bowl appearance.

In drafting Kinlaw at No. 14, the 49ers are banking that a powerful defensive line can mask other deficiencies. Really they could have used a cornerback or a safety more than a 3-technique defensive tackle. But they know from recent experience that relentless pass pressure can demoralize an opponent, especially an opposing quarterback.

Maybe your secondary doesn’t have to be fantastic if they have to cover for only three seconds per snap.

“I’m always down to go defensive lineman if the right guy’s there. And I was surprised Kinlaw was there,” Shanahan said at the end of the round. “Ask my old high school friends. My first pick was always (defensive end Michael) Strahan, and theirs was always Randy Moss.”

Can Kinlaw be a major player in that pursuit? Maybe not right away. He is an immense talent, but far from a polished product. Scouting reports questioned his technique and pad level, one reason it was a bit of a surprise the 49ers took him when they did. Buckner is a fully formed NFL Pro Bowler, a D-tackle who does everything well. Kinlaw will take some time to get there, if he ever does.

Man, he’s got some positive traits, though. He’s 6-5, 324 pounds and moves like a big cat. Super powerful and explosive, with long arms. He will command double teams.