Nevius: Air Jordan airs his gripes in 'The Last Dance'

‘The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part documentary, opens with a shot of Michael Jordan in an armchair. He’s holding something brown and alcoholic in a highball glass. A cigar smolders in a holder that has an unfortunate resemblance to a hot dog bun.

Jordan looks very pleased with himself.

He should. This documentary, ostensibly about the end of the Chicago Bulls’ remarkable run 22 years ago of six championships, is actually an attempt at the re-coronation of Jordan as the once and future king of basketball.

I don’t think so.

It is not from lack of trying. The doc is billed as warts and all, and there are some bits that Jordan admits are wince- inducing. But you know how this comes out — in confetti and championships.

It would be unkind to call it a stroke of luck that sports have been shut down because of COVID-19, but it is undeniably true that “The Last Dance” is one of the few pieces of original sports content on TV. After two episodes last weekend (three and four Sunday night), ESPN has already announced its best ratings ever for a documentary.

The reviews after have been gushes. CNN said the documentary “exists to remind the world of Jordan’s greatness, and the level of stardom and adulation that surrounded him.”

But I’ll bet, as one weekend blends into another, this fades. And part of the reason may be that the filmmakers may have done a better job of capturing Jordan than expected.

This is going to be a lot of Mike. Remember, even after episodes three and four Sunday, we aren’t even halfway through. That’s a lot of time to watch him taunt general manager Jerry Krause or bark at teammates.

Jordan has had a chance to reflect on who he was then, and seems to acknowledge it isn’t always flattering.

“When people see this, they are going to say, ‘Well, he wasn’t really a nice guy. He may have been a tyrant,’” Jordan told a CBS Sports reporter last week. “Well, that’s you. You never won anything.”

That’s that old NBA model, the angry, ruthless Alpha male, who intimidates his team to greatness. The late Kobe Bryant seemed to mellow with age, but he made it clear when he was with the Lakers that he wasn’t there to nurture teammates.

So we get a story from Steve Kerr, who says Jordan punching him in the face at practice “helped grow their relationship.”

Oh, the friendships I’ve made with folks who punched me in the face. I will say that Jordan has a good and loyal friend in Steve Kerr.

One lesson learned from the show is that it is always a good idea to outlive your enemies. Jordan’s dislike of Krause has simmered for over 20 years, and the clips of him mocking the GM to his face are neither funny nor clever.

(I never met Krause, who died in 2017. He was not well-liked. But still, Michael, let it go.)

Jordan has done this before. His famously off-key Hall of Fame acceptance speech was about grievance and retribution. He even flew in the guy who was kept on the high school varsity roster instead of him when Jordan was a sophomore.

So I’m not sure Michael is going to wear well over five weekends.