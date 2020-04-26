Barber: Joe Staley's retirement marks end of era for 49ers

The first shoe dropped March 18. The other fell a couple days before the draft, though we didn’t learn of it until Saturday.

Left tackle Joe Staley and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, arguably the two most respected players on the team when Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch arrived in 2017, are now ex-49ers. The team traded Buckner to Indianapolis in mid-March. And on the final day of the 2020 NFL draft, the Niners announced they were trading for tackle Trent Williams, shortly before they acknowledged Staley is retiring.

The 49ers will move on without them, but will be diminished by their absence. Williams, who is four years younger, may actually be Staley’s superior at this point. And Shanahan and general manager John Lynch believe they have found Buckner’s successor in Javon Kinlaw, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick Thursday. The locker room is changed, however, as Shanahan fully admitted Saturday.

“What they’ve meant to me personally in the three years I’ve been here, and how much they’ve helped me as a first-time head coach — starting out 0-9 (in 2017) and being able to get through some of that, going 4-12 my second year as a head coach,” the coach told reporters on a wrap-up Zoom video conference. “When you have guys that are people like Staley, like Buckner … and those guys believe in you as a coach — if I don’t have guys like that, it’s hard to get through stuff like that. Because adversity’s tough for everyone.”

The 49ers’ roster was a shambles when Shanahan and Lynch arrived. And the team was emerging from a multi-year period marred by arrests and citations, as well as bickering between coach Jim Harbaugh and 49ers management. You don’t flip something like that overnight. (As evidenced by the Reuben Foster saga, which happened under the new regime.) It’s really hard to get there as quickly as the 49ers have — from 2-14 in 2016 to the Super Bowl in 2019 — without veteran leadership.

“That’s what allows you to weather a storm like we did and have a turnaround that we’re extremely proud of,” Shanahan said.

The departures of two stalwart linemen speak to the cruelty of sports, and especially the NFL. In Buckner’s case, he became a casualty of an overabundance of defensive linemen, as well as his own soon-to-expire contract. Like Joe Montana and Roger Craig and Ronnie Lott and Jerry Rice before him, the 49ers deemed Buckner expendable. You understand. I’m sure he understood, too. But it can be hard to swallow.

In Staley’s case, it had more to do with football’s physical toll. He never lost his passion for the game, that was obvious every time he played. But at 35 (he’ll be 36 when the regular season is scheduled to start), he could no longer put aside the pain.

“My body was breaking down with a variety of injuries and a deteriorating neck condition, and the constant discomfort affected every aspect of my life,” Staley wrote in his public farewell.

I’m happy for Staley. He is a smart, grounded man who will find other things to do with his life. He has made more than $84 million over 13 NFL seasons, and I imagine he has made good use of most of it. By walking away now, Staley leaves while he can still play with his two daughters.