Raiders offseason a chase of Chiefs

Catching up with the Chiefs?

That’s the plan, according to Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock as they embark on their first season in Las Vegas. Whenever that may be.

An influx of free agent signings combined with a seven-member draft class will change the look of the Raiders considerably. They got better. How much? It had better be significantly better because the Chiefs are still the Chiefs.

“They’re the world champs. Watching the way Andy Reid and (G.M.) Brett Veatch approach the draft, all they do is get faster,” Mayock told Bay Area reporters by conference call Saturday. “They keep getting faster and raising the bar … nobody is going to know until we get on the field and compete.”

Even with an impressive free agent haul, the Raiders will need to get out of their rookies at least as much as they did a year ago during the first Gruden-Mayock off-season. Seven players in the first four rounds means every one of those players will not only be on the 53-man roster health permitting but should have a substantial role.

If all goes according to plan, none will be on the practice squad.

Keeping in mind some of these players won’t make it as far as training camp, a look at where the class of 2020 fits in with a revamped roster,:

Quarterbacks (4)

Starter: Derek Carr.

Backups: Marcus Mariota, Nathan Peterman, DeShone Kizer.

Carr is excited about the new additions on offense. Or at least Mayock thinks he is. “I got about five texts with WOW!,” Mayock said. “I don’t know how to make emojis I pwas looking at all these emojis like, “I guess he’s happy.” The pecking order is clear. It’s still Carr’s team, with Mariota on hand to rebuild his game and play if Carr is injured or falters. Carr’s receiving class is dramatically improved. He’s got a good offensive line. Like it or not, he’s the man going forward in Las Vegas. With a supporting cast.

Running backs (7)

Starters: RB Josh Jacobs, FB Alec Ingold.

Backups: Lynn Bowden Jr., Jalen Richard, Rod Smith, William Stanback, Mark Thompson.

Bowden was an interesting addition in that he’s not exactly a running back, not exactly a receiver and played 10 games last season as a wildcat quarterback at Kentucky. Gruden can hardly wait to figure out ways to use him. He’ll provide another look to go along with Jacobs and the power running game. Richard’s role bears watching with Bowden’s arrival. There’s not really a conventional 20-carry back should Jacobs go down.

Wide receivers (10)

Starters: Henry Ruggs III, Tyrell Williams.

Backups: Hunter Renfrow (slot), Nelson Agholor, Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones, Marcell Ateman, Keelan Doss, Rico Gafford, Anthony Ratliff-Williams.

It will be Ruggs on “9” routes, slants, bubble screens, jet sweeps. A healthy Tyrell Williams will be a matchup problem. Renfrow knows how to get open for first downs. The Raiders love Edwards’ physicality. He’ll get the 50-50 balls. Agholor will get his chance to rebuild his game. That doesn’t leave a lot of room for the rest, particularly if they’re not core special teams players.