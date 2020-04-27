49ers hope reshaped roster is Super Bowl-worthy.

As he should, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan insists his roster is improved and ready for another Super Bowl run.

Without Joe Staley. Without defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Without Emmanuel Sanders. And without a few other veteran starters.

New and improved? Really?

“It hasn’t been easy but we’re trying to make the right decisions and hopefully it will be right in the long run,” Shanahan said after Saturday’s final dose of draft picks and deals.

These 49ers are not the same, plucky bunch that started 8-0, overcame injuries, won the NFC title, reached the Super Bowl and, well, left Miami without the Lombardi Trophy. Since then, the 49ers saw key departures offset by encouraging arrivals. General manager John Lynch hopes the moves will pay off, presumably all the way to Tampa Bay, site of the next Super Bowl and Lynch’s former playground.

“We knew it would be a challenge to do that but I think everything fell into place,” Lynch said of an improved roster. “We believe we have an opportunity to be a better football team and that’s very exciting for us.”

Here is how that roster looks, including undrafted free agents (UDFA) who’ve reportedly agreed to deals:

Quarterback (4)

Jimmy Garoppolo

Nick Mullens

C.J. Beathard

(Broc Rutter)

Analysis: Garoppolo kept his job over Tom Brady last month, and the drama now perhaps is not if Mullens again can hold off Beathard. Rather, it’s how serious a QB3 option is Rutter, who won a Division III national title and the Gagliardi Trophy for North Central College in Naperville, Illinois; 30 minutes from Garoppolo’s hometown of Arlington Heights.

Running back (7)

Raheem Mostert

Kyle Juszczyk (FB)

Tevin Coleman

Jerick McKinnon

Jeff Wilson Jr.

(JaMycal Hasty)

(Salvan Ahmed)

Analysis: Trading Matt Breida to Miami after a three-year, above-average tenure opens the door for a new running back, and that includes McKinnon, who hasn’t played the past two seasons because of a knee injury. Wilson has waited in the wings. The undrafted Hasty (Baylor) and Ahmed (Washington) have a shot if Coleman proves too pricey or McKinnon not healthy.

Wide receiver (12)

Deebo Samuel

Brandon Aiyuk (first round)

Kendrick Bourne

Travis Benjamin

Richie James Jr.

Trent Taylor

Dante Pettis

Jalen Hurd

Jauan Jennings (seventh round)

Shawn Poindexter

Chris Thompson

(Chris Fink)

Analysis: Shanahan fell in love with Aiyuk’s Arizona State film, spying the versatility the 49ers lost in Emmanuel Sanders (Saints). Goodwin’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles opens the door for a veteran to lead, and while that could be ex-Chargers speed receiver Travis Benjamin or even a health Taylor, it is position coach Wes Welker who ultimately runs the show. Jalen Hurd, a rookie redshirt with a 2019 back injury, is physically cleared, running, doing rehab at team headquarters and doing really well. “We are very optimistic,” Lynch said. “I don’t want to be overly optimistic because last year we saw some progress and then we had some setbacks.” Lynch noted that although Hurd played “lights out” for 14 days (last August), those 14 days were all they saw.