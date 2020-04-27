Mr. Irrelevant can go from a nobody to a key player

There is always intrigue about who will be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft but let’s not forget the last player picked, also known as Mr. Irrelevant. The celebration around the final player selected in the draft started in 1976 when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected wide out Kelvin Kirk with the 487th pick of the 17-round draft. That year, Paul Salata, a former member of the Baltimore Colts and San Francisco 49ers, created an extravaganza in Newport Beach, known as “Irrelevant Week” to honor the final pick.

This year’s Mr. Irrelevant is linebacker Tae Crowder, selected by the New York Giants as the 255th and final selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Recruited as a running back, Crowder was forced to make a position change to linebacker at Georgia during his redshirt sophomore season. Crowder was credited with 122 tackles (10 for a loss), five passes defensed, two interceptions and 1½ sacks during his four years with the Bulldogs.

“I feel like I’m home now,” Crowder said of playing linebacker. “I feel like I found my spot, and it’s something that I’ve still got to get used to, but it’s something that can only get better as things keep going.”

He will try to become one of the few Mr. Irrelevants to make an impact in the NFL. Since 1994, the first year the draft contracted to the seven-round format that’s used today, most Mr. Irrelevants are just that, irrelevant, although some do crack NFL rosters. One even played for a Super Bowl champion.

By using approximate value, an all-in-one metric created by Doug Drinen that values a player at any position from any year, we can determine with Mr. Irrelevant has been the most relevant. The higher the approximate value, the better that player was for his career. For those with an approximate value of zero we will break ties with games played. For the dozen with no games played, we just listed them in chronological order to avoid hurting any feelings.

1. Ryan Succop, 256th pick in 2009

25 approximate value over 166 games played

After incumbent kicker Connor Barth was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in the summer of 2009, Succop got the chance at the role starting in Week 1. He made 25 of 29 field goals (86%) and all 29 of his extra-point attempts, giving him one of the highest field goal rates for a rookie by season’s end. His 104 points were also the most by a rookie during the regular season.

He was also earned special teams player of the week honors five times and special teams player of the month honors once over an 11-year career.

2. Michael Green, 254th pick in 2000

22 AV over 104 games played

Drafted by the Chicago Bears, Green spent six years with the team and then had a one-year stint with the Seattle Seahawks in 2007 and Washington Redskins in 2008, his last year in the league. He ended his career with six sacks, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 434 tackles (350 solo, 19 for a loss).

3. Marty Moore, 222nd pick in 1994

14 AV over 112 games played