NASCAR racing toward May restart

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Sports will eventually start again and all eyes are on NASCAR, which appears to be racing full speed ahead to get there.

The sanctioning body is working on a revised schedule that could have NASCAR back on track in roughly three weeks. The May 9 race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia is the eighth postponement so far, but NASCAR hopes to race the following weekend.

Any event would be without spectators, strict limitations on who can attend from each team and at a track within driving distance for the North Carolina-based teams.

That would certainly favor Darlington Speedway in South Carolina for a one-day race either May 16 or 17. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway scheduled for May 24 can go ahead on Memorial Day weekend unless health conditions deteriorate in North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday.

NASCAR has held only four of its 36 races and is desperate to get back to racing and generate revenue that has been on hold since early March.

“I know we’ll be watching NASCAR. I know the IndyCar guys are in communication with NASCAR,” said Ed Carpenter, the only driver who is also a team owner in IndyCar. “A lot of the promoters are the same promoters. We’re all working together to try to understand how to do this, how to do it the right way to not only bring our racing back to the fans that want to see it, but also do it in a safe way to where we’re not going to create new issues during this pandemic.”

NASCAR has been working on a protocol to protect team members and drivers, who are isolated in the cockpit of their car during competition. It has not shed any light on how it plans to maintain social distancing at the track or what sort of protective equipment will be required.

Last week, Cooper said NASCAR teams could return to their race shops as an essential business provided the work did not interfere with local stay-at-home orders and employees are able to socially distance. Previous local orders expire Thursday, meaning teams could theoretically be back at work by the end of this week — if they know what to prepare for.

Cooper said he and state public health officials have had discussions with NASCAR and the speedway located in Concord regarding safety protocols for staging the May 24 race.

“We believe that unless health conditions go down, we believe we can hold the Coca-Cola 600,” Cooper said. “I think NASCAR will be making that announcement, but that’s what will happen.”

The governors of Florida and Texas have invited NASCAR to compete there without spectators. Georgia has relaxed restrictions and Atlanta Motor Speedway is within driving distance. So is Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

Driver Alex Bowman believes the racing will be good whenever it resumes and the personalities will help carry the sport.

“I would just assume less cameras and interviews and stuff like that, so some of that stuff might be cut down or have to be in a different format, but we’re all still the same people that we are,” Bowman said. “Clint Bowyer is still going to be hilarious; Kyle Busch is still going to have people mad at him.”