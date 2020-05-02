49ers addressed needs in draft — but not all of them

The NFL draft is about balancing decisions. How badly does this position need an upgrade? Is that prospect so much better than others that he’s worth taking or should we trade down for more picks? Do we have to address this position now or can it wait until next offseason?

Those are the types of questions all 32 front offices wrestled with last week while confined in their homes, or a mega yacht, in Jerry Jones’ case, for the three-day event.

The 49ers appeared to bring in answers for their most pressing needs despite limited resources. They had no picks in rounds 2, 3, and 4, and just $13 million in cap space. They had a void to fill in place of departed star DeForest Buckner, so they used the No. 13 pick they received from the Colts in the Buckner trade to move down one spot and take South Carolina’s Javon Kinlaw.

They needed another play-making receiver in light of losing Emmanuel Sanders to the Saints in free agency, so they moved up six picks in Round 1 to add Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State.

And with Joe Staley letting the team know before the draft, in secret, he was retiring, general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan executed a trade for Washington left tackle Trent Williams for a 2021 third-rounder and a fifth-round pick this year, adding a seven-time Pro Bowler who worked with Shanahan previously.

On those fronts, the 49ers appeared to do well maintaining their talented roster and should be in the mix atop the NFC again.

Questions remain

But questions remain about the long-term viability of other areas that will garner plenty of thought from Lynch and Shanahan moving forward as they try to build a contender for seasons beyond 2020.

What about cornerback?

This isn’t a reactionary idea based on what happened on third-and-15 in the Super Bowl. To be sure, the NFL’s best pass defense throughout the season is returning all its core contributors in the secondary.

But it’s the future that remains a little murky, particularly at corner, and it’s unclear what contingencies are in place in case things go poorly after nearly everything went right in 2019.

And it’s something the 49ers are fully aware of. They took a calculated risk on moving up for Aiyuk, Shanahan’s favorite receiver in the class, while sacrificing a chance to add midround picks where the team has had success in the past, like with Fred Warner, George Kittle and Dre Greenlaw.

The 49ers used none of their five picks on cornerbacks despite their top four at the position entering the final year of their contracts. Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon and K’Waun Williams are all unsigned beyond 2020. The same is true for Emmanuel Moseley, but the former undrafted rookie will be an exclusive-rights free agent, making it likely he returns in 2021.

“To me the hardest thing was decisions we had to make last year,” Shanahan said in his post-draft news conference when asked about balancing winning now versus building for the future, like addressing cornerback before it became a pressing need.

The decisions he referenced were making two trades for veterans. The 49ers sent third- and fourth-round picks to the Broncos last October for Sanders in a move that successfully changed the passing game.

The other was trading a second-round pick for Dee Ford, who had 6.5 sacks in 11 games while dealing with knee and hamstring injuries.