49ers welcome 'absolute monster' Trent Williams

George Kittle first encountered Trent Williams on New Year’s Eve 2009 in El Paso, Texas. Nearly 11 years later, they will be lining up side by side as keys to the 49ers’ offense.

“Fun fact, Trent Williams’ senior year of college, (Oklahoma) played in the Sun Bowl against Stanford,” Kittle recalled Tuesday. “Me and my dad were actually on the sideline for that game because my dad was friends with (Oklahoma coach) Bob Stoops.

“So I actually met Trent Williams when I was in high school, which is pretty cool. I’ve already reached out to Trent, talked to him a couple times and am really looking forward to having him on the team.”

Williams, after a decade as Washington’s left tackle, came to the 49ers in a Sunday trade, executed as a counterpunch to Joe Staley’s retirement.

Not that Williams needed it, but he has Staley’s blessing to take his job.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Trent to be up with the Niners now,” Staley said Tuesday during his retirement press conference. “Just knowing that a player of his ability is going to be able to take over that left side and hopefully not miss a beat at all.”

Williams missed the 2019 season with Washington, the franchise that drafted him in 2010 when its coach was Mike Shanahan and its offensive coordinator was Kyle Shanahan.

Once Staley confirmed his retirement plans to the 49ers last week, general manager John Lynch diligently executed a trade for Williams that went through Sunday morning, for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick and 2021 third-round pick.

“He’s a tremendous player,” Staley added. “I’m really excited that everything kind of worked out on all ends.

“I’m happy with the decision I made for me and my family, happy for the decision the Niners made for the franchise and I can’t wait to watch what they do this upcoming year.”

Williams has yet to speak to the Bay Area media.

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey exchanged texts with Williams upon Sunday’s trade.

“I’m excited to have him in our (linemen) room and start a great run this coming season,” McGlinchey said.

How might that switch impact the offense?

“I don’t know how different it’s going to look, because when you replace a Hall of Famer with another Hall of Famer, we’re not going to lose the production of a Hall of Fame left tackle,” McGlinchey said.

“We don’t have a drop-off. We replaced one of the best tackles in the NFL with another, who both play the game very similarly, have nastiness in them, have off-the-charts athletic ability and are incredible in pass protection.”

Williams, 32, is a seven-time Pro Bowler, from 2012-18. Staley, 35, earned a Pro Bowl spot six times between 2011-17, which is a token symbol of his immense worth to the 49ers’ franchise for 13 seasons before his retirement Sunday.

Staley cited health issues, including a neck problem, for his decision to retire and not try making it back to a third Super Bowl for his first Lombardi Trophy.

“We’re losing our leader, our guy, the heart and soul of the 49ers,” McGlinchey said. “That stuff is going to be tougher to replace than the production of our left tackle, because Trent is so good.”

Kittle knows how good, having seen enough film of Williams.

“He’s an absolute monster, so I’m really just looking forward to lining up next to him,” Kittle said.

In that 2009 Sun Bowl, by the way, Williams was a fill-in starter at center for the Sooners as they prevailed 31-27 over the Jim Harbaugh-coached Cardinal. Four months later, Williams got drafted No. 4 overall by Washington.