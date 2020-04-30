Subscribe

Barber: A new book, 'Gloves Off,' is classic Lowell Cohn

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2020, 8:19PM
The coronavirus may have shut down sports as we know it, but it hasn’t silenced the people who document it. One of the unexpected delights of semi-quarantine has been discovering that several of my colleagues from the Bay Area press box are releasing new books.

Joan Ryan, the brilliant former SF Chronicle columnist who now (well, you know, not right now) brightens the Giants clubhouse as a media consultant, offers “INTANGIBLES: Unlocking the Science and Soul of Team Chemistry,” a topic I have enjoyed discussing with her. John Shea, still the Chronicle’s all-purpose baseball writer, has written his much-anticipated Willie Mays biography, “24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid.” And Chris Haft, the longtime MLB.com reporter, has co-authored “Mike Murphy: From the Stick to the Cove: My Six Decades with the San Francisco Giants” with the team’s legendary clubhouse manager.

How am I gonna read all of this stuff if we continue to flatten the damn curve?!

There’s another sports book hitting the local market. It’s called “Gloves Off: 40 Years of Unfiltered Sports Writing,” and it’s by someone whose name you probably know well. You may even feel as though you know the man, even if you’ve never met him. The author is Lowell Cohn, my friend and former co-worker at The Press Democrat, the man I sort of replaced as our Bay Area columnist when he retired in 2017.

“Gloves Off” is not a best-of collection, or a regurgitation. Lowell has taken a fresh look at the memorable moments of his sportswriting career and the lessons he gained from it. I would have read this book under any conditions, out of loyalty. But this was no forced march. I am surprised by how much I have enjoyed it.

I was present for some of the events in the book, and I get a kick out of reliving those. Like the time wide receiver Randy Moss blew up at Lowell after a Raiders game in Seattle — “Who am I?! I’m Moss! Eighteen!” — and when an unnamed Giants pitcher asked reporters with a sneer, “Do you want to look at my ass?”

I also get a kick out of rehearing stories Lowell had shared before: the time Jack Elway spoke to the media buck naked, and Lowell’s wife Dawn urged him to write about it. The time Billy Martin used a despicable anti-Semitic comment to vent about Lowell to other writers. The time Joe Morgan cited his cleaning lady as the reason he wouldn’t consent to an interview.

I think what surprises me most about “Gloves Off” is how many stories I didn’t know. Lowell and I spent a lot of time together, sitting side-by-side in the press box, carpooling to games when the PD received only one parking pass and going out to eat on road trips. I thought I’d heard ’em all. But that’s the thing about Lowell. His sports experience is so deep that he has the ability to throw curveballs even to his friends.

I’ll be honest. I have always been envious of Lowell’s connections in the business, connections I will never enjoy. Maybe jealous is the proper term. Part of it has to do with different eras. Lowell entered the business at a time when there were fewer barriers between sportswriters and the athletes and coaches they covered. It was a less formal time, a time less mediated by public relations staffs, and I wish I had experienced more of it.

But it isn’t just that. Lowell had a way of endearing himself to his subjects, without trying. I don’t mean to imply he didn’t work hard at making connections; he worked very hard at it. But he never seemed to care much about whether a player or manager liked him.

Believe me when I tell you this is a rare trait in sportswriters. We are professionals, and most of us understand that acquiring and conveying information is the critical part of our jobs. But deep down, I think most us want the Bruce Bochys and Joe Staleys of the world to like us, to recognize our expertise and decency.

Lowell never gave a hoot about that. Many reporters, consciously or not, tend to overstate their knowledge when interviewing sports people. It’s as if we think the subject will give us better answers if he/she believes we’re informed on the topic. Lowell took the opposite approach. I can’t tell you how many times he asked someone “What do you mean by that?” in a group interview, and I would glance at him, incredulous, wondering how he wasn’t getting it. Lowell pretended to know less than he did.

His reason, I’m sure, was to draw out more expansive answers. But his demeanor had another effect. It appealed to the people answering the questions. They saw that he wasn’t trying to put on airs, and they respected it. That, combined with Lowell’s unflinching insistence on speaking the truth, drew the confidence of famous and powerful people.

Lowell and I share a lot of interests, but we are opposites in many ways. He grew up in Brooklyn. I grew up in a small town in the Sacramento Valley. He tends to see the world in black and white, right and wrong. I get lost in nuance and gray area. We didn’t talk about politics and social issues a lot, but I know we don’t see eye-to-eye on that stuff. (Let’s just say I skipped his chapter on Colin Kaepernick.) Lowell would find a topic that compelled him and hammer it in multiple columns. I seek out variety.

Another thing: Our writing styles couldn’t be more different. I’m wordy, elliptical. I like to circle an idea, then zero in on it. Lowell writes like Vince Lombardi’s Packers played football. He charges right in. Gets to the point, with no wasted words. He’s as spare as any sportswriter I know.

I’d like to say Lowell’s style influenced mine, but we are who we are. It’s enough that I appreciate the difference and see the value of his bluntness.

And “Gloves Off” is classic Lowell. He covers 64 chapters in 234 breezy pages. Some of the chapters are two pages long. Lowell doesn’t linger or equivocate or spend much time defending a position. He spins you through 38 years of American sports, reintroducing you to Bill Walsh and Frank Robinson, Floyd Patterson and Baron Davis, Barry Bonds and Don Nelson. And, of course, Joseph Conrad and Charles Schulz, because Lowell’s interests were never easily contained.

When I slid into the columnist role at The Press Democrat, a lot of readers emailed me to let me know how much they had enjoyed Lowell’s writing, or how happy they were to see him gone. Love or hate his work, there wasn’t much middle ground on Lowell Cohn.

I wonder if this volume is different, though. Lowell’s obsessiveness with certain topics, like Jed York’s mishandling of the 49ers or the outrage of voting steroid users into the Baseball Hall of Fame, ignited a lot of conversations. It also wore on some people.

There is none of that in “Gloves Off.” This is Lowell alighting on topic after topic, spilling the beans on the athletes he covered, the scenes he witnessed, and the drudgery, comedy and occasional terror of sportswriting. My friend couldn’t ditch his incisiveness and honesty if he tried. But a little of his edge falls away in this book. What’s left is a fond, self-effacing and thoroughly enjoyable book. With luck, it won’t be Lowell’s last.

