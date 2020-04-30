Barber: A new book, 'Gloves Off,' is classic Lowell Cohn

The coronavirus may have shut down sports as we know it, but it hasn’t silenced the people who document it. One of the unexpected delights of semi-quarantine has been discovering that several of my colleagues from the Bay Area press box are releasing new books.

Joan Ryan, the brilliant former SF Chronicle columnist who now (well, you know, not right now) brightens the Giants clubhouse as a media consultant, offers “INTANGIBLES: Unlocking the Science and Soul of Team Chemistry,” a topic I have enjoyed discussing with her. John Shea, still the Chronicle’s all-purpose baseball writer, has written his much-anticipated Willie Mays biography, “24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid.” And Chris Haft, the longtime MLB.com reporter, has co-authored “Mike Murphy: From the Stick to the Cove: My Six Decades with the San Francisco Giants” with the team’s legendary clubhouse manager.

How am I gonna read all of this stuff if we continue to flatten the damn curve?!

There’s another sports book hitting the local market. It’s called “Gloves Off: 40 Years of Unfiltered Sports Writing,” and it’s by someone whose name you probably know well. You may even feel as though you know the man, even if you’ve never met him. The author is Lowell Cohn, my friend and former co-worker at The Press Democrat, the man I sort of replaced as our Bay Area columnist when he retired in 2017.

“Gloves Off” is not a best-of collection, or a regurgitation. Lowell has taken a fresh look at the memorable moments of his sportswriting career and the lessons he gained from it. I would have read this book under any conditions, out of loyalty. But this was no forced march. I am surprised by how much I have enjoyed it.

I was present for some of the events in the book, and I get a kick out of reliving those. Like the time wide receiver Randy Moss blew up at Lowell after a Raiders game in Seattle — “Who am I?! I’m Moss! Eighteen!” — and when an unnamed Giants pitcher asked reporters with a sneer, “Do you want to look at my ass?”

I also get a kick out of rehearing stories Lowell had shared before: the time Jack Elway spoke to the media buck naked, and Lowell’s wife Dawn urged him to write about it. The time Billy Martin used a despicable anti-Semitic comment to vent about Lowell to other writers. The time Joe Morgan cited his cleaning lady as the reason he wouldn’t consent to an interview.

I think what surprises me most about “Gloves Off” is how many stories I didn’t know. Lowell and I spent a lot of time together, sitting side-by-side in the press box, carpooling to games when the PD received only one parking pass and going out to eat on road trips. I thought I’d heard ’em all. But that’s the thing about Lowell. His sports experience is so deep that he has the ability to throw curveballs even to his friends.

I’ll be honest. I have always been envious of Lowell’s connections in the business, connections I will never enjoy. Maybe jealous is the proper term. Part of it has to do with different eras. Lowell entered the business at a time when there were fewer barriers between sportswriters and the athletes and coaches they covered. It was a less formal time, a time less mediated by public relations staffs, and I wish I had experienced more of it.