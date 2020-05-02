49ers facing contract issues for 2021

George Kittle

2020 salary: $2.1 million

Last season’s First-Team All-Pro will command the richest contract ever for a tight end. Even the 49ers acknowledge this. Not much urgency exists to get a deal done, although they’ve already taken a crack at it, general manager John Lynch said Thursday on 95.7 the Game.

“They’ve got motivation to really reset the tight end market, as do we for him, and it’s just finding that sweet spot where that is,” Lynch said. “He’s not going anywhere. When that happens, I don’t know. George is going to be a part of the 49ers for a long, long time.”

Kittle should make about $12 million annually, or definitely more than Austin Hooper, who reset the tight end market (four years, $42 million) thanks to the Cleveland Browns.

Trent Williams

2020: $12.5 million

He and the 49ers are willing to let it ride this season. There was speculation any trade came with demands of an extension, but the 49ers and Williams have denied that. “Obviously it’s an incentive for me to play well,” Williams said Thursday. “They gave up a third-round (pick) next year, so they’re invested in the deal as well. Both parties are interested in something long term but I’m more than OK with just getting my feet wet and just playing it out.” This premium left tackle will strike it rich, likely with the 49ers.

Solomon Thomas

2020: $825,000

Lynch said the 49ers have not committed to Thomas’ fifth-year option prior to Monday’s deadline. It calls for an exorbitant $13 million salary. But he painted a scenario in which the 49ers want Thomas to bulk up this season and improve his contributions as a rotational player on the defensive line, which last week added Javon Kinlaw with the 49ers’ top draft pick.

Lynch compared Thomas’ contract plight to that of guard Laken Tomlinson, whose fifth-year option wasn’t picked up but he later scored a three-year extension before the 2018 season.

“Solomon is going to be big a part of that rotation,” Lynch said. “We charged him to put weight on. Last year he got light, didn’t have substance. He’ll come back heavier. He quietly had a really good season. We expect more out of him this year and we’re excited about him.”

Jimmy Garoppolo

2020: $23.8 million

Lynch and Shanahan reiterate they envision Garoppolo as their “long-term answer,” even after questioning whether to replace him with Tom Brady. Garoppolo is to make $24 million in both 2021 and ’22. A lot may weigh on his encore from last season, when he started every game for the first time in his career and reached the Super Bowl.

Shanahan, in an interview with the Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, hailed Garoppolo’s potential while also acknowledging third-down gaffes late in the Super Bowl, most notably not finding Kittle on third down and overthrowing Sanders with 1½ minutes to go.

“Him and I are going to have a lot of fun in these meetings the next couple of months, which I’m sure will get more entertaining as they go,” Shanahan told Kawakami.

Richard Sherman

2020: $8 million

His self-negotiated, three-year deal is coming to a close. His 2018 arrival accompanied concerns over his repaired Achilles. In 2019, he rebounded to an All-Pro level, although he got beat a couple times in the playoffs. Overall, the 49ers still adore him, as a cornerback rather than a future free safety. He shouldn’t command a 200% raise and make $16 million that top cornerbacks are making, but a raise is fair as the cap climbs.