Sonoma County is reopening golf courses

Duffers, hackers and scratch handicappers rejoice. Golf is returning to Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, as part of her detailed revision of the county’s stay-at-home order, is allowing local golf courses to reopen to the public (or to members, in the case of private clubs) as soon as Monday morning. They had been officially off-limits for more than a month.

Mase pointed to the sport as an outdoor activity that is more amenable than most to coronavirus-era social distancing.

“Two people can play golf, unlike basketball where you need many more people,” she said. “So those are the kinds of things that we looked at. And inherently it just seemed like it was a lower-risk activity.”

As in other parts of California, golfing on Sonoma County’s 16 courses will come with a long list of county-imposed restrictions.

For one, they are open only to Sonoma County residents showing proper ID. Players will be required to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of distance at all times. Golfers cannot share equipment, and must ride alone in carts. No private lessons, group instruction or tournament-style events allowed. There will be no community tees or water stations or ice chests or bunker rakes or ball washers. Cups must be filled to within one inch of green level, and flags can’t be removed.

Each course is responsible for providing a site-specific COVID-19 “supervisor” to enforce regulations. The businesses must sanitize riding carts and hand carts after each usage. Golfers must be spaced apart at the driving range.

One note that is sure to delight local swingers: While neighboring Napa County is allowing only two golfers per group, Sonoma County will accept traditional foursomes.

This all came as welcome news for the county’s courses, which have been without revenue for a month.

“It’s exciting,” said Bob Borowicz, director of golf at Bennett Valley Golf Course. “I think it’s very doable, as far as the requirements. They’re not unrealistic, they’re not too restrictive. I think it’s something we can all make happen going forward.”

Friday afternoon, Borowicz was already taking tee times for Monday, starting at 9:30 a.m. When he spoke to The Press Democrat late in the day, he was booked through noon.

Scanning the list of updated requirements, which he had just printed out at his home, Borowicz said he and his staff had already been preparing for many of them. The Bennett Valley pro shop has plastic screens to divide cashiers and customers, and is set up so golfers can enter through one door and leave through another. Borowicz removed every other stall on the driving range to ensure proper spacing.

Some of the new requirements will be a work in progress, at least for a few days. Borowicz is getting new signs printed to make the rules clear. He figures he won’t be able to offer take-out food right away (seated dining is prohibited), and he’ll probably have to hire a COVID supervisor. All in all, though, the Bennett Valley director is relieved to be in business again.

Borowicz is especially gratified by a couple gifts of leniency. One is the use of golf carts. If denied, he feared the course would run afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Most important was Mase not insisting on the two-per-group standard, which would have effectively cut a course’s profits in half.