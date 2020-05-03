Las Vegas casinos pitch plans for pro sports to resume there

Sports leagues are desperate for a safe way to start playing games again. Las Vegas has tens of thousands of empty hotel rooms and a tourism-based economy that has been wracked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Could they help solve each other’s problems?

MGM Resorts International, the company that has ownership stakes in more than a dozen hotel-casinos in Las Vegas, has pitched several sports leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS, on an audacious proposal to house their athletes and necessary support staff to hold their seasons on a quarantined block on the Las Vegas Strip, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

According to a proposal sent to the NBA and the WNBA, which the New York Times reviewed, MGM envisions a fully quarantined campus, essentially one full block of the Las Vegas Strip, where players would live and play out whatever schedule the leagues want. The athletes would be joined by their families, league and broadcast media employees, as well as the staff and vendors needed to serve them, with access to lounges, spas, restaurants and all the other perks the resorts offer (yes, even gambling).

Sports leagues have explored any number of options for restarting their seasons, and various news media reports have floated cities like Las Vegas, Orlando, Florida, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, and even the states of Hawaii and Arizona as possible locations for games in a semi- or fully quarantined environment. But most league executives have been publicly noncommittal about their plans.

Scott Ghertner, a spokesman for MGM Resorts, declined to comment. On an earnings call Thursday, Bill Hornbuckle, acting chief executive of MGM Resorts, said the company is in contact with sports leagues. “We have been in an ongoing dialogue with leagues and other sporting activities around televised-only events — I think boxing, MMA, NBA, NHL, etc. — and we can host some of that,” he said.

Hornbuckle also said MGM’s earnings for the first three months of the year were down 29% from last year, a revelation that caused its stock price to tumble 11% in trading Friday.

The centerpiece of the proposal to the NBA is the Mandalay Bay resort, which has 4,700 rooms at three connected hotels at the southern end of the Las Vegas Strip: the Mandalay Bay, the Four Seasons and the Delano. They are also connected by an enclosed walkway to the Luxor hotel, which is where MGM service staff such as housekeepers and caterers would live.

As many as 24 basketball courts could be built at the convention center at Mandalay Bay, which hosts the Aces of the WNBA. Five would be used to telecast games, while the others would be for practice. MGM also proposed getting access to the Thomas & Mack Center, an arena on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, that hosts the NBA’s annual summer league.

The full health and safety procedures necessary are not fully laid out, though they would clearly be quite extensive. “Any person entering the integrated resort would have to go through agreed health, safety and quarantine protocols” according to the proposal, and they would be “required to remain in the integrated resort for the entirety of their stay.” MGM hired a health and safety consultant as an adviser and said it would secure all necessary medical testing equipment.