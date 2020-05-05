Subscribe

Sonoma County golfers happy to be back again in the swing of the game

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 4, 2020, 10:07PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

There was something strange and disorienting about the scene at Bennett Valley Golf Course on Monday. Most of it looked so normal.

Golf had returned to Sonoma County for the first time in a month and a half, a result of county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s decision to include the sport among the outdoor activities and handful of business sectors she allowed to restart.

“It just feels like we’re waking up and getting out again,” Santa Rosa resident Judy Smith said between swats on the driving range at Bennett Valley.

A little later in the afternoon, down at Rooster Run in Petaluma, Bill Rutan was even more emphatic.

“Look. It’s green,” Rutan said, gesturing to the lush course as he and two friends walked away from the 18th hole. “And we’re golfers. If you’ve got the hook set and it’s in your blood, this is where — even if you can’t play, walk the course. Our joy is back.”

It was a slice (or hook) of joy that returned all over the county, from Healdsburg to Sonoma, as courses welcomed the public with a long list of coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions that included 6-foot social distancing, face coverings in common areas, one golfer per cart, no shared clubs, no provided tools like rakes and ball washers, and frequent sanitizing of every common surface. Rounds are open only to Sonoma County residents.

Many golfers had argued all along, some loudly and publicly, that including golf courses as part of the county’s public health emergency lockdown since March 18 was misplaced.

Monday, even friends in the same group didn’t always agree on the wisdom of the prohibition.

“Somebody that made those decisions early on, I feel, didn’t really understand the game and what it was offering those that were sequestered,” said Rutan, who argued the game is safer than shopping at Costco.

But one of playing partners, Kevin Wilson, had no qualms about Mase’s actions. “How long were we shut down?” he asked.

Told it was six weeks, he said, “That’s OK. That’s fantastic. The virus is a scary thing. The golf course and everybody did exactly what they should’ve done.”

There was seeming unanimity on another point, though, at least on the course. Everyone agreed the time was right to allow golfers back into the swing. Golf, they said, is a sport of wide-open spaces. It can be played safely by small groups. Bennett Valley posted the set of new regulations in the parking lot and at the pro shop, and was broadcasting reminders over a loudspeaker roughly every 20 minutes.

Many pointed to the virtues of the game. Foremost is the camaraderie, which has generally been in short supply lately outside of Zoom virtual chats and the occasional glass of wine in the driveway. Then there is the exercise, made more compelling with a thread of competition.

“This was — I can tell you exactly. Hold that thought,” Rutan said, pulling out his phone and opening an app. “It was 13,000 steps, 6.6 miles. It was a beautiful green walk. That’s what it is.”

While some forms of physical activity can be mindless, golf affords no such luxury.

“It’s a good mental diversion,” Bob Crozier, father of recently famous Navy Capt. Brett Crozier (who returned home to San Diego on Monday after a 30-day quarantine), said at Bennett Valley. “Because you can only curse at one thing at a time.”

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Not surprisingly, golf is proving to be an immense attraction after its dormant state. Gordon Fox, playing in Crozier’s group, said Bennett Valley was a little more crowded than a typical Monday.

Tom Bugbee, the chief operating officer of CourseCo, which manages 38 courses throughout the West, reported steady business at his two Sonoma County sites, Foxtail in Rohnert Park and Petaluma Golf and Country Club. He understood the rules, but was happy to see them relaxed.

“We got our employees back,” Bugbee said. “I’m proud that we never laid off any of them. We furloughed, but we didn’t lay off. To be able to call our employees on Friday and say ‘We’ve got some hours for you Monday’ was great.”

Despite the excitement, activity was orderly Monday. There were no long lines at either Bennett Valley or Rooster Run, both of which had separate entry and exit doors at the pro shop. People were properly spaced at the driving range and the putting green.

All in all, the golfers had few complaints about the new rules. Some said it was a challenge not to be able to rake the sand trap; one group at Bennett Valley had adapted its own interpretation on the spot, decreeing that anyone playing out of a trap could drop the ball in a flat spot such as a shoeprint.

Some of the posted regulations were even welcomed as improvements. Because the holes must be filled nearly to the top (Mase didn’t want multiple golfers reaching into the cups for their balls), putts that lip out are now scored as made shots. And social distancing?

“It’s hard to be within 6 feet of one another after your ball’s off the tee,” Steve Cushman said at Bennett Valley, perhaps speaking for scattershot recreational golfers everywhere.

In announcing her revised stay-at-home order on Friday that went into effect Monday, Mase said the county will be keeping an eye on golf courses to ensure compliance.

The people golfing Monday appeared to understand this is a probationary period. Standards will change again if the county’s coronavirus numbers begin to spike.

“As long as people just obey the restrictions, I think it’ll be fine,” Dave Harris said, after finishing 18 holes at Bennett Valley.

“I’m hoping that people do, because I know they’ll shut it down again if people don’t.”

For now, a feeling of euphoria has returned to local fairways. This is a sport that maddens and compels those who play it regularly. To have it taken away just as spring arrived created a hole in their lives.

“Everywhere you look, there’s people,” Walt Hickey said, gazing around him as he finished some practice taps on the Bennett Valley putting green. “And they’ve all got a smile behind their mask.”

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine