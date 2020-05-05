Subscribe

Padecky: Shula part of NFL’s Mount Rushmore

May 4, 2020, 6:21PM

When it came to first impressions, I’ll never forget the first time I met Don Shula. Actually, to be fair, it was more like the first time he met me. I didn’t even know he was there, when I said what I said, when he blew his top like Mt. St. Helens, spewing emotion all over me.

It was April 1, 1974 and the Miami Dolphins were holding a press conference to comment on three of their players — Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, Paul Warfield — leaving the Super Bowl champs to play in the upstart World Football League the next year.

I had just been awarded a plum by the Fort Lauderdale News, covering the Dolphins for that paper. In 1974, the Dolphins were the sports Goliath in Florida. There was no Major League Baseball in the state at the time or a National Basketball Association team. The Dolphins and their mercurial coach had won back-to-back Super Bowls, and I was told by sports editor Bernie Lincicome what the job entailed.

“If Bob Griese has a cold,” Bernie told me, “I want to know about it.”

So I was at DEFCON 5 when I walked into the Miami hotel ballroom for the press conference. I was struck immediately how quiet it was.

“Feels like a damn morgue in here,” I said innocently to no one in particular.

Shula was right behind me.

“YOU GOD DAMN RIGHT IT’S A MORGUE IN HERE!” Shula screamed.

I jumped straight up in the air like a domestic cat hearing a shotgun blast, turning around as I landed to see the beet-red face of Shula glaring at me, his pupils fixed and dilated. A look, I might add, I experienced more than once in the two-and-half years I covered the team. I didn’t bother to introduce myself. I was hoping Shula would forget.

Don Shula never forgot. Anything. With a mindset I later saw in Bill Belichick and Bill Walsh, Shula used everything he saw and heard as leverage, to energize himself or his team. Use anything an outsider — not employed by the Dolphins — said or wrote to fire up the troops.

“Look what they’re writing!” Shula said. He would be holding up the front page of a newspaper’s sports section at a Monday team meeting. “Look! See! They are trying to tear us apart! We gotta stick together!”

Shula knew he didn’t need to say that. He already had their attention. The players were well aware of one of Shula’s unique gifts — he saw everything. Literally. This is not hyperbole. He was the Great Eye of Sauron in “Lord of the Rings.” Shula could be on one end of the practice field, watching defense, and he’d shout suddenly down the field — his voice carried that clearly — that an offensive lineman was off on the snap count. “Get it right! Now!”

How did he do that? No one could figure out how. How could he divide his attention, his eyes, his ears, his brain to be in two places at once? He did. Shula was ever watchful in a way that inspired energy because if a player didn’t keep focus, they’d face the bulging veins, fixed pupils and a jaw of ice-breaker.

“I don’t get ulcers!” he told me once. “I give ulcers!”

To put Shula in perspective, he’s on the Mount Rushmore of football coaches: George Halas, Walsh, Belichick and Shula. There are many worthy Hall of Fame coaches, but the honored assemblage looks skyward to these four.

There are a lot of worthy Hall of Fame baseball players, but they all are look up to their Mount Rushmore: Willie Mays, Babe Ruth, Sandy Koufax, Jackie Robinson.

The NBA has a similar view: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird.

That’s the atmosphere in which Shula traveled. He was without peer. As fierce as he was, Shula wasn’t a one-trick pony. He won with three Hall of Fame quarterbacks with different styles. John Unitas was a passer of a balanced offense. Griese ran a running team. Dan Marino threw the ball better than anyone.

That jaw jutted out but there was something else behind it besides white-hot heat.

“You can come to our Monday morning game film study if you want,” Shula asked me once.

I never went. I don’t know why. I didn’t know how unusual that was. I thought all coaches did that. As far as I know none of the other coaches did that. Of course I could ask Belichick. That would be a memory, Belichick calling the paramedics to take me to a hospital for further evaluation.

But that was Shula. He didn’t ask for permission for a lot of things. He did what his instincts told him. He had inside him a compass all to himself. It pointed in a direction that was his and his alone. He would blow hot, as he did that day with me, and then it was over. He never carried a grudge. He never let anything linger. Deal with it now, with the proper emotion, even if that emotion was a maniacal rage that felt like it had its own weather system. And then it was over. Gone. Poof. Never met anyone like him. Shula wasn’t for everyone.

But he was for me. In 1976, I had accepted a newspaper job in Southern California, and so I went to Dolphins camp one last time to say goodbye to him. I had been on the beat for only two-and-half years and yet …

“You taught me a lot,” I said to Shula. “You taught me to be a better reporter by being prepared, doing your homework. You hated stupid questions. You hated questions that were clearly baited questions, to illicit a blow-up that made the 10 o’clock news. You never suffered fools and you hated the tippy-toed questions that lacked direction and conviction. You were direct and respected the same. Thank you, Coach.”

Never called him anything else. He was my first Coach. He was the first coach I saw that convinced me how a leader could make a difference. Not a caretaker. Not someone trying to polish his resume. Not someone on his way to somewhere else. Not someone who was granted a favor because he knew someone who knew someone. Not someone who wanted to make sure the players liked him.

This was his essence: If you listen to me, you’ll win. And then you’ll like me.

“I’m as subtle as a punch in the face,” Don Shula said.

Yes, that was true. But that was his unique way of asking you to pay attention. If you did, you might go to one of his six Super Bowls or be a part of one of his 347 victories. If you paid attention, you might make pro football’s Hall of Fame (16 of his players did). If you paid attention, you would learn never to ask an empty question.

“That was a tough game. Huh?”

Not as unpleasant, Sparky, as you are about to find out.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com

