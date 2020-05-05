Padecky: Shula part of NFL’s Mount Rushmore

When it came to first impressions, I’ll never forget the first time I met Don Shula. Actually, to be fair, it was more like the first time he met me. I didn’t even know he was there, when I said what I said, when he blew his top like Mt. St. Helens, spewing emotion all over me.

It was April 1, 1974 and the Miami Dolphins were holding a press conference to comment on three of their players — Larry Csonka, Jim Kiick, Paul Warfield — leaving the Super Bowl champs to play in the upstart World Football League the next year.

I had just been awarded a plum by the Fort Lauderdale News, covering the Dolphins for that paper. In 1974, the Dolphins were the sports Goliath in Florida. There was no Major League Baseball in the state at the time or a National Basketball Association team. The Dolphins and their mercurial coach had won back-to-back Super Bowls, and I was told by sports editor Bernie Lincicome what the job entailed.

“If Bob Griese has a cold,” Bernie told me, “I want to know about it.”

So I was at DEFCON 5 when I walked into the Miami hotel ballroom for the press conference. I was struck immediately how quiet it was.

“Feels like a damn morgue in here,” I said innocently to no one in particular.

Shula was right behind me.

“YOU GOD DAMN RIGHT IT’S A MORGUE IN HERE!” Shula screamed.

I jumped straight up in the air like a domestic cat hearing a shotgun blast, turning around as I landed to see the beet-red face of Shula glaring at me, his pupils fixed and dilated. A look, I might add, I experienced more than once in the two-and-half years I covered the team. I didn’t bother to introduce myself. I was hoping Shula would forget.

Don Shula never forgot. Anything. With a mindset I later saw in Bill Belichick and Bill Walsh, Shula used everything he saw and heard as leverage, to energize himself or his team. Use anything an outsider — not employed by the Dolphins — said or wrote to fire up the troops.

“Look what they’re writing!” Shula said. He would be holding up the front page of a newspaper’s sports section at a Monday team meeting. “Look! See! They are trying to tear us apart! We gotta stick together!”

Shula knew he didn’t need to say that. He already had their attention. The players were well aware of one of Shula’s unique gifts — he saw everything. Literally. This is not hyperbole. He was the Great Eye of Sauron in “Lord of the Rings.” Shula could be on one end of the practice field, watching defense, and he’d shout suddenly down the field — his voice carried that clearly — that an offensive lineman was off on the snap count. “Get it right! Now!”

How did he do that? No one could figure out how. How could he divide his attention, his eyes, his ears, his brain to be in two places at once? He did. Shula was ever watchful in a way that inspired energy because if a player didn’t keep focus, they’d face the bulging veins, fixed pupils and a jaw of ice-breaker.