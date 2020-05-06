Subscribe

Barber: Warriors, Giants, A's, 49ers plot coronavirus exit strategies

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 5, 2020, 7:59PM
Slowly, the world is beginning to emerge from its virus-induced slumber. We (excluding the more heavily camouflaged pockets of America) have followed the advice of doctors and epidemiologists, and are now looking at a tiered exit strategy. California Gov. Gavin Newsom nudged the process along Monday when he greenlighted the start of Stage 2 deregulation.

Where does this leave professional sports?

No one knows yet. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure, but who can say how long the tunnel is. Everything remains on the table for sports, an especially tricky industry because (a) it means so much to us culturally and (b) it traditionally thrives on mass gathering.

Various reemnergence plans have been floated in the media. Different versions may work for different sports. And when it comes right down to it, different teams may have differing motivations in pushing for one over the others.

Here in the Bay Area, the four teams we know best should be lobbying for contrasting outcomes. I’m not saying they are. I’m saying they should be. Let’s look at it team by team.

Warriors: Erasure strategy

Scrap the remainder of the 2019-20 season now. Call it a wash and begin a new season in the fall. That’s what Warriors president Rick Welts should be jotting on the notes for his next Zoom conference with NBA officials.

This is generally a sensible idea for the NBA. The league is still talking about finishing off 2019-20 in some manner, but man, that would be complicated. This season is an ill-formed mess no matter how you slice it. It makes no sense to jeopardize the start of 2020-21 for the sake of putting earrings on this hog.

If you want to hold NBA training camps in October, you have to wrap up the previous campaign by, like, mid-August. Which means you’d have to hold the previous postseason, even if it’s some weird truncated version, in July. Which means you’d have to get players practicing in June. Does that sound feasible right now, especially if you’re trying to cram in a few regular-season games to tip it off? Not so much.

And the Warriors have even more reason than most teams for wanting to sit this one out. A lot more. Because the 2019-20 season has been a lost cause for them since, oh, right around the time Stephen Curry broke his hand at the end of October.

For Golden State, the past six months have been little more than an exercise in patience. A practice season. Develop a couple young guys, get Curry and Klay Thompson back healthy, rest up and plot for the 2021 playoffs. There is almost no motivation, besides the revenue from a few home games, to rush back into action.

Oh, and don’t forget that the Warriors currently have the worst record in the NBA at 15-50. In other words, they have the best odds of drawing the No. 1 ping-pong ball in the draft. That’s another thing they could screw up by getting back to the court this summer.

Giants: Biodome strategy

Major League Baseball has been the most creative league in its approach to the coronavirus comeback, and with good reason: MLB was just about to start its season when the hammer came down. Every day on the couch between now and November is a day of lost revenue.

One subject that has found some traction is the idea of gathering every team in baseball together in one or two places, presumably Arizona and/or Florida, and playing all the games there. It’s wacky, and the isolated life it would create for the players might be a deal-killer. But it’s a thought, right?

And it would be perfect for the Giants and their mad-scientist president, Farhan Zaidi.

It took Zaidi less than a year on the job to establish his modus operandi, which is to treat the MLB transaction wire like a personal group text. Zaidi made approximately 7,000 moves last year — in spring training, during the season and more in the offseason.

Remember Aaron Altherr? He played one game with the Giants in 2019. Pat Venditte played two, Michael Reed four and Connor Joe eight. Cameron Maybin and Matt Joyce came and went so fast you hardly remember they were there. Zaidi is at his happiest when he is swapping utility infielders like a bond trader on the floor of the stock exchange.

Think of the fun he could have in Phoenix with a couple-dozen MLB teams playing in a 20-mile radius on any given day. It would be like a giant Costco for baseball’s craziest shopper. And every time Zaidi traded for a new middle reliever, the guy could be in a Giants uniform within hours.

A’s: Silent strategy

Just before American sports went into hibernation in mid-March, there was a lot of talk of playing games in empty arenas and stadiums. A few college leagues and some random lesser sports did just that. This could be a much more viable strategy on the way out, as politicians and team owners look for ways of staging (relatively) safe competition.

Guys, the A’s have been preparing for this moment for years. If the Yankees play at Yankee Stadium or the Dodgers step onto the field at Chavez Ravine and there are no fans to applaud, exhort or heckle them, those teams will be disoriented to the point of incapacitation. It may take them weeks to get used to the echoes.

Not so in Oakland. The A’s have broken the 2 million attendance mark once in the past 14 years. And it doesn’t matter how good the team is. They were objectively one of the most exciting in baseball in 2019, and they had games that drew 8,073 against the Rangers in April; 11,323 against the Astros (the Astros!) a week before that; and 12,597 against the Angels in September, when the Athletics were locked in the race for the American League West. Or at least those were the official numbers. If you were there, you know the actual attendance was lower.

Oh, by the way, the A’s won all three of those games. They don’t need a crowd to get fired up. They’d be just fine with foul balls rattling around empty seats. It’s nothing they haven’t seen before.

49ers: Nothing-to-see-here strategy

If there is a professional sports league that emerges unscathed from this pandemic, of course it will be the NFL. It has to be. Because just about everything these guys do, despite a lot of high-level bumbling, seems to turn to gold.

And indeed, the timeline of the stay-at-home orders favors a fall league like football. Yes, teams are missing out on offseason minicamps and “voluntary” practices. But the NFL conducted free agency and the draft without a hitch; all of that can be done with a phone and a laptop.

It’s possible, if everything goes well with testing and social distancing and other safety measures, that training camps will start on time at the end of July. If not, the NFL still might be able to use August for that, and for a couple preseason games. There is every reason for the league to be optimistic about an on-time start to the regular season in early September. No, there is no justice in this world.

Few teams are more motivated than the 49ers to get this thing up and running. They are riding a giant surge of momentum after a breakthrough season and a Super Bowl appearance. They liked their draft. They love their roster. Everything is trending upward for Kyle Shanahan’s team. All they need is a schedule and a venue, and even the Santa Clara stadium experience has improved along with the 49ers.

Let those other teams fret about timing. The 49ers can pretend everything is just fine.

