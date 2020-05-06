Barber: Warriors, Giants, A's, 49ers plot coronavirus exit strategies

Slowly, the world is beginning to emerge from its virus-induced slumber. We (excluding the more heavily camouflaged pockets of America) have followed the advice of doctors and epidemiologists, and are now looking at a tiered exit strategy. California Gov. Gavin Newsom nudged the process along Monday when he greenlighted the start of Stage 2 deregulation.

Where does this leave professional sports?

No one knows yet. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure, but who can say how long the tunnel is. Everything remains on the table for sports, an especially tricky industry because (a) it means so much to us culturally and (b) it traditionally thrives on mass gathering.

Various reemnergence plans have been floated in the media. Different versions may work for different sports. And when it comes right down to it, different teams may have differing motivations in pushing for one over the others.

Here in the Bay Area, the four teams we know best should be lobbying for contrasting outcomes. I’m not saying they are. I’m saying they should be. Let’s look at it team by team.

Warriors: Erasure strategy

Scrap the remainder of the 2019-20 season now. Call it a wash and begin a new season in the fall. That’s what Warriors president Rick Welts should be jotting on the notes for his next Zoom conference with NBA officials.

This is generally a sensible idea for the NBA. The league is still talking about finishing off 2019-20 in some manner, but man, that would be complicated. This season is an ill-formed mess no matter how you slice it. It makes no sense to jeopardize the start of 2020-21 for the sake of putting earrings on this hog.

If you want to hold NBA training camps in October, you have to wrap up the previous campaign by, like, mid-August. Which means you’d have to hold the previous postseason, even if it’s some weird truncated version, in July. Which means you’d have to get players practicing in June. Does that sound feasible right now, especially if you’re trying to cram in a few regular-season games to tip it off? Not so much.

And the Warriors have even more reason than most teams for wanting to sit this one out. A lot more. Because the 2019-20 season has been a lost cause for them since, oh, right around the time Stephen Curry broke his hand at the end of October.

For Golden State, the past six months have been little more than an exercise in patience. A practice season. Develop a couple young guys, get Curry and Klay Thompson back healthy, rest up and plot for the 2021 playoffs. There is almost no motivation, besides the revenue from a few home games, to rush back into action.

Oh, and don’t forget that the Warriors currently have the worst record in the NBA at 15-50. In other words, they have the best odds of drawing the No. 1 ping-pong ball in the draft. That’s another thing they could screw up by getting back to the court this summer.

Giants: Biodome strategy

Major League Baseball has been the most creative league in its approach to the coronavirus comeback, and with good reason: MLB was just about to start its season when the hammer came down. Every day on the couch between now and November is a day of lost revenue.