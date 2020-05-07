Major League Baseball considering 2020 season with just 3 divisions based on geography

Major League Baseball is reportedly discussing “a radical plan” that would eliminate the traditional American and National Leagues for 2020 and realign all six divisions for an abbreviated season. The proposal is one of many being considered, but it’s one of the most interesting in that it would reshape the baseball landscape and significantly alter preseason projections.

The three new divisions would be based on geography and teams would only play against the other clubs in their division, completing a regular season schedule of about 100 games before engaging in an expanded playoff. The divisions would look like this:

East: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals.

Central: Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals

West: Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, San Diego Padres, Giants, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

As you can imagine, that would throw preseason projections out the window. The biggest beneficiaries of this proposed plan would be the New York Yankees. Gerrit Cole, their new ace, is expected to be the most-valuable pitcher in baseball per FanGraphs’ wins above replacement. Cole will join a starting five that should also include Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery. Only the Washington Nationals, also in the division, are projected to have a better starting rotation.

The Yankees’ lineup is also expected to mash. They hit 306 home runs last season (one fewer than Minnesota for the most in the majors in 2019) without sluggers Aaron Judge (102 games played) and Giancarlo Stanton (18 games played) in the lineup for long stretches. Second baseman DJ LeMahieu, shortstop Gleyber Torres, catcher Gary Sanchez, outfielder Brett Gardner, first baseman Luke Voit and third baseman Gio Urshela round out a lineup expected to be among baseball’s best.

The Bronx Bombers were projected to win 96 out of 162 games this year (a .593 winning percentage) and easily dominate the AL East division with a cushion as large as seven games over the Tampa Bay Rays, their closest division rival.

It’s possible the Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins join the Toronto Blue Jays and perennial bottom-dweller Baltimore as sub-.500 clubs that will litter the Yankees’ new schedule, pushing New York’s win rate to 67% over a 100-game season in their proposed division. No other team is expected to see more games won per 100 games than the Yankees under this plan.

Here are three other teams who benefit from the realignment.

Cleveland Indians

Cleveland would have been in a dogfight with Minnesota for the AL Central crown plus Tampa Bay, Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels for a wild-card spot, giving the Indians a 43% chance to make the playoffs in 2020.

Under the proposed realignment plan, the Indians are expected to finish second in the new Central, just a game back behind the Twins, thanks to the introduction of a slightly below-average team, the St. Louis Cardinals (18th), to an already weak cast of opponents from the original division in the Detroit Tigers (28th) and Kansas City Royals (25th).