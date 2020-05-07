49ers tight end George Kittle positioned for massive payday

SANTA CLARA — With the NFL draft over, Joe Staley’s retirement official and the Trent Williams trade complete, there appears to be one important domino left when it comes to big roster decisions for the 49ers this offseason: the looming contract extension for tight end George Kittle.

“We’re very interested. George isn’t going anywhere,” general manager John Lynch said on 95.7 The Game last week. “We’re going to work hard to try to get it done.”

San Francisco this offseason has come to grips with the financial realities of having a Super Bowl roster. Which is why Lynch deemed it necessary to trade defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts for the No. 13 pick that resulted in his replacement, Javon Kinlaw. There were other players who needed raises and giving Buckner the $84 million extension (averaging $21 million per season) would have impacted the rest of the roster.

By deciding not to pay Buckner, the 49ers had the room this spring to bring back defensive lineman Arik Armstead, safety Jimmie Ward and maintain flexibility in future years when stars like Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa would inevitably need new contracts to keep the championship window open.

Kittle is an immediate focus because, according to league rules, he’s eligible for an extension this offseason for the first time following the completion of his third year. He was a bargain at $719,000 last season and would earn just over $2.2 million on the final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

Warner won’t be allowed to negotiate until after the coming season, while Bosa can’t get a new deal until after 2021. That long-term view illustrates the logic in choosing not to pay Buckner, and instead rolling with Kinlaw on a cheap rookie contract, rather than trying to squeeze Buckner’s new deal into diminishing cap space.

Kittle, 26, was the 49ers’ only first-team All-Pro last season. He quickly evolved into one of the league’s best players despite being the 146th player taken in the 2017 draft. Many argue he’s the best blocking tight end in football while also serving as San Francisco’s top pass catcher.

Which is why Kittle’s next contract could reshape the way tight ends are viewed and compensated.

“I think (Kittle and his representatives) have got motivation just to reset the tight end market, as do we for him. It’s just finding that sweet spot, where that is,” Lynch said. “When that happens, I don’t know. But we’re working hard, as are they, to try to make that happen. George is going to be a part of the 49ers for a long, long time.”

That “sweet spot” could come significantly higher than any other tight end has been paid. Austin Hooper in March signed with the Cleveland Browns for four years and $44 million that included $23 million in guarantees. His $11 million annual average is the highest in the league for the position and just over the $10.6 million value on the franchise tag.

Perhaps Kittle’s value should be weighted differently. Kittle and his agent, Jack Bechta, could make a strong case Kittle deserves a contract akin to the league’s top receivers, a far more lucrative position than tight end.

According to Overthecap, 19 receivers make more than $11 million per season. And given Kittle’s dramatic impact on San Francisco’s top-flight running game, which anchored their third-ranked scoring offense, he’s a more valuable player than many of them, perhaps with Michael Thomas and Julio Jones as the rare exceptions.