Charity golf match with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and NFL QBs to give $10 million for coronavirus relief

When “The Match: Champions for Charity” actually gets underway, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will likely look to their respective golfing partners, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, for pointers. But in a teleconference meeting Thursday to promote the event the two NFL stars gave their PGA counterparts an entertaining lesson in trash talk.

Manning again showed his talent for comedy while jabbing at Brady for an incident last month in which the new Buccaneers quarterback wandered into the wrong home in Tampa. Brady himself joked shortly afterward that he had been guilty of “breaking and entering,” and on Thursday Manning referred to the site of “The Match” in claiming that “the tournament had to be in Florida after Tom’s B-and-E arrest.”

“With the ankle monitor, (Brady) couldn’t leave the state,” quipped Manning, whose 18-year NFL career ended in 2016. “Tiger and I talked to the sheriff in Tampa, he’s gonna be allowed to go to Palm Beach to play.”

Later in the promotional event, Brady fired back with a reference to NFL rule changes on downfield contact after the Indianapolis Colts, Manning’s team at the time, complained bitterly that their wide receivers were manhandled by Brady’s New England Patriots in the 2004 AFC championship game.

“Hopefully, after Phil and I win,” Brady said, “they don’t try to change the rules on us or send the tapes into the NFL — I don’t know if Peyton can still do that now that he’s retired — and try to change some of the rules to make it a little easier the next time.”

In a sequel of sorts to a head-to-head match in 2018 in which Mickelson defeated Woods for a $9 million winner-take-all prize, the two will be joined on May 24 by Brady and Manning. Turner Sports, which will broadcast the event on multiple platforms, announced Thursday that parent company WarnerMedia plus the four athletes will donate $10 million to relief efforts related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Whereas the 2018 competition took place in Las Vegas, this year’s installment of “The Match” will be held at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. That location is just north of West Palm Beach and Woods’ home in Jupiter Island, as well as about a three-hour drive east across the state’s peninsula from Tampa.

Claiming with feigned resignation that “Palm Beach is the best we can probably do,” Manning expressed hope that “this will be considered a neutral site,” as he has “never played Tom very well on his home turf.”

“I would have loved to have had this tournament in a place where they don’t like Tom very much,” continued Manning, who listed possible venues such as Denver, where he finished his career with the Broncos, and Indianapolis. Manning also listed Boston, where he implied Patriots fans would also have no love for Brady anymore “after he betrayed them and broke their hearts.”

At the start of Thursday’s event, which was hosted by TNT’s Ernie Johnson, he noted that Brady had already taken a shot at Woods and Manning a couple of weeks ago with an Instagram post in which he boasted, “Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different ...”