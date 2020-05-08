49ers set for 5 prime-time games in 2020

The 49ers will open defense of their NFC championship at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 13.

The schedule, announced Thursday, also includes a Nov. 15 return to New Orleans, the scene of the Niners’ most electrifying win during last year’s run to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers will play back-to-back games in the New York area, against the Jets in Week 2 and Giants in Week 3. That probably means another week at the team’s home-away-from-home, Youngstown, Ohio, to avoid consecutive cross-country trips.

Green Bay returns to Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 5 — a Thursday night — for a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game.

The 49ers close the season against Seattle, just like last season, but this time in Santa Clara.

Other highlights:

Three Sunday Night Football games: Week 4 against Philadelphia, Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams and Week 15 at Dallas.

One Monday Night Football game: Week 13 against Buffalo.

Of course, all of this depends on whether the coronavirus pandemic does not affect the schedule.

On to the matchups:

Week 1: vs. Arizona, Sunday, Sept. 13, 1:25 p.m. on Fox

The Cardinals nearly walked out of Levi’s with another victory last season. But Jimmy Garoppolo saved the day, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Wilson with 37 seconds left to erase a three-point deficit. The Niners added another TD 35 seconds later for a 36-26 win.

Week 2: at New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. on Fox

The Niners haven’t been to the Big Apple since 2015. They’ll make two trips there this season, including this one against the Jets. The teams have not met since 2016, a 23-17 victory for the Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Four years earlier, in the Niners’ most recent visit to the Jets’ home field, San Francisco won 34-0.

Week 3: at New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. on Fox

New York drafted offensive tackles with the fourth and 99th picks last month after ranking in the bottom half of the league in sacks allowed last season. But will they be ready for this early-season matchup?

Week 4: vs. Philadelphia, Sunday, Oct. 4, 5:20 p.m. on NBC

This will be the first matchup between the teams since Carson Wentz outdueled C.J. Beathard at Lincoln Financial Field in October 2017. Wentz threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns as Philadelphia won 33-10 to drop San Francisco’s record under first-year coach Kyle Shanahan to 0-8.

Week 5: vs. Miami, Sunday, Oct. 11, 1:05 p.m. on Fox

The upcoming season will mark a new era in South Florida as former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa takes over at quarterback. Will Tua be the second coming of Dan Marino or another in a long line of QB flops since Marino retired after the 1999 season?

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 18, 5:20 p.m. on NBC

Jared Goff, who starred at Cal before going No. 1 overall to the Rams in 2016, likes coming back to the Bay Area. The Rams have averaged 37 points per game in their past three visits to Levi’s, with Goff throwing seven TD passes and just one interception while averaging 272 yards through the air during that span.