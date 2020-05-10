Subscribe

Barber: 'Project 11' and the cruel career of Alex Smith

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 9, 2020, 7:01PM

There’s a sports documentary everyone is talking about right now. It stars Michael Jordan (and sometimes seems as though it’s written and directed by him, too). Meanwhile, another recent release is flying barely above the radar. It’s not as sweeping or as layered or as elaborate as the “The Last Dance,” but it’s pretty good — worth watching, especially for Bay Area football fans.

“Project 11” is produced by E:60, part of the ESPN empire. It’s about Alex Smith, the quarterback who wore that jersey number for the 49ers, and for the Chiefs and briefly for Washington. The movie is an intimate profile of Smith’s recovery from a devastating leg injury last year, leaning heavily on interviews with his wife, Elizabeth, and his doctors.

It’s also a reminder that Alex Smith’s career has been one of the cruelest in recent sports history.

I wouldn’t go so far as to call it “tragic.” Smith has played 13 NFL seasons, has passed for more than 34,000 yards and made a few Pro Bowls. According to overthecap.com, he has earned just better than $200 million over his career. He is alive and healthy again, and has a lovely family. That’s not a tragedy.

But time and time again, just when it seems Smith has reached some sort of apex in his sport, factors have conspired to topple him. His career arc is Shakespearean, except the Bard’s fallen protagonists usually do something to bring ruin upon themselves. Alex Smith, for all I’ve seen, has never been anything but a gentleman and a good teammate. That’s part of what makes his story so painful.

Smith entered the NFL as privileged as anyone can, as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft. Glory and fortune awaited him. Also awaiting him was his new team, the 49ers, who were poorly run and bereft of talent. The Niners’ defense-minded head coach, Mike Nolan, would never fully embrace — and at times would openly denigrate — his young QB.

Smith famously had five different offensive coordinators in his first five seasons, and it looked that way. Before Jim Harbaugh came to Santa Clara in 2011, Smith was 19-31 as an NFL starter. His quarterback rating in that span was 72.1.

Making it all worse for Smith were the constant, inevitable comparisons to Aaron Rodgers. When the 49ers selected Smith instead of Rodgers, who grew up a Niners fan in Chico and carved out huge Bay Area credibility at Cal, it forever linked the two passers. And Smith could never live up to the comparison.

This is part of the mixed legacy of Alex Smith. As we came to learn, he is a good quarterback. But he was never a great one, not in the NFL. He would never have Rodgers’ pocket presence, or his arm, or his fiery edge. It magnified Smith’s shortcomings.

But Harbaugh, the former QB, made a winner out of Smith. So did coordinators Greg Roman and Vic Fangio, who put a dominant defense on the other side of the ball. For the first time in Smith’s career, he didn’t have to win games for the 49ers; he just had to help. It was then we discovered how efficient he could be, and how tough. His long wait had paid off.

By the start of the 2008 season, Smith was 28 years old, right in his prime. After eight games, the 49ers were 6-2 and the quarterback was killing it. He would finish the season with a passer rating of 104.1, easily the best of his career to that point.

But his season didn’t end in the playoffs. He got crunched by the Rams’ Jo-Lonn Dunbar and suffered a serious concussion. It became another heartless twist. Because the man who took his place under center, the second-year player expected to fill in for a game or two, was Colin Kaepernick.

In retrospect, most people would say Smith is a better all-around quarterback than Kaepernick. But that’s not what the evidence said in 2012. NFL defenses were unprepared for Kaepernick’s open-field speed. He shredded them. The 49ers were even better after the QB change. And when the younger man took them to the Super Bowl at the end of the season, Smith’s future here was written.

The QB would never start another game for the 49ers.

Here Smith reinvented himself in a delightful third chapter. He went to Kansas City, was paired with the offensive whiz Andy Reid, and thrived. He got the Chiefs to the playoffs four times in five years, went 50-26 in the regular season. Smith’s finest season as a pro was 2017, when he passed for 4,042 yards and led the NFL in rating at 104.7.

He had a vulnerability, though. Smith’s Chiefs were 1-4 in the playoffs. It was a sore spot for Reid, an outstanding coach with a history of postseason flubs. Still, how do you replace the NFL’s leading passer in the starting lineup? It would take a singular talent to do that.

Once again, Alex Smith found the wrong person to compete with, at the wrong time. Once again, he failed the direct comparison. Patrick Mahomes might be the greatest young quarterback I’ve ever seen. He just beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl at the age of 24, and it didn’t even seem strange.

So there was no room for Smith in Kansas City, just as there hadn’t been in San Francisco. As it turns out, he had one more run in him, with Washington. The year before Smith showed up, the R-words went 7-9. Without him in the lineup in 2018, they were 1-5. But Smith went 6-4 that season. He had become the type of player who could elevate a team, not simply manage it.

Then came the leg injury. You knew it was bad the minute you saw it, live or on replay. You knew fate had dealt Smith another smothering blow, had once again cut him down in his finest hour. But until the E:60 documentary, few people knew exactly how serious his condition was.

The compound fracture in his leg was bad, really bad. His lower leg hardly looked like a leg in the aftermath. But that wasn’t nearly as dangerous as the flesh-eating bacterium that invaded his body. Doctors had no choice but to cut away part of his skin and muscle to arrest the spread of the infection — then cut away more and more.

This is one of the few sports docs you’ll see where they hit you with a warning about graphic content halfway through. And still you’re not prepared for the photo of Alex Smith’s leg at its worst. It looks like maybe one third of the flesh in his lower leg is gone. You can clearly see a length of his tibia through a massive hole.

At one point, Elizabeth Smith asked the Washington team doctor what she would do if faced with this condition in her own body — keep trying to arrest the bacteria, or amputate the leg? Doctors see a lot of terrible things, but this one wept as she recounted the conversation. She told Elizabeth she would amputate.

Miraculously, Alex Smith pulled through. His rehab was incredibly challenging. He wore a massive halo around the leg for months, and was utterly helpless for weeks. He underwent a total of 17 surgeries. Smith’s injury was so severe that he visited military hospitals for counsel from veterans; their battlefield wounds were closer to his than any athlete’s.

This is an uplifting tale, for sure. Smith is moving around and throwing footballs and roughhousing with his kids again. He kept his leg and his life.

But a sadness remains in Smith’s story. He wants to come back and play for Washington again. But he turned 36 on Thursday, the day after I watched the film. Doctors took parts of other leg muscles in his body to putty his devastated lower right leg. It sounds like he will never fully regain his strength or mobility.

I wouldn’t count out someone who has overcome so much in the past. But it takes a great leap of imagination to picture Smith playing in an NFL game again.

He’s a smart guy. He’ll do fine when he’s done playing. But when everyone looks back on Alex Smith as a quarterback, they will see a man who could never escape life’s great conspiracy. Smith did some really nice things on a football field. He deserved more.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

