Barber: 'Project 11' and the cruel career of Alex Smith

There’s a sports documentary everyone is talking about right now. It stars Michael Jordan (and sometimes seems as though it’s written and directed by him, too). Meanwhile, another recent release is flying barely above the radar. It’s not as sweeping or as layered or as elaborate as the “The Last Dance,” but it’s pretty good — worth watching, especially for Bay Area football fans.

“Project 11” is produced by E:60, part of the ESPN empire. It’s about Alex Smith, the quarterback who wore that jersey number for the 49ers, and for the Chiefs and briefly for Washington. The movie is an intimate profile of Smith’s recovery from a devastating leg injury last year, leaning heavily on interviews with his wife, Elizabeth, and his doctors.

It’s also a reminder that Alex Smith’s career has been one of the cruelest in recent sports history.

I wouldn’t go so far as to call it “tragic.” Smith has played 13 NFL seasons, has passed for more than 34,000 yards and made a few Pro Bowls. According to overthecap.com, he has earned just better than $200 million over his career. He is alive and healthy again, and has a lovely family. That’s not a tragedy.

But time and time again, just when it seems Smith has reached some sort of apex in his sport, factors have conspired to topple him. His career arc is Shakespearean, except the Bard’s fallen protagonists usually do something to bring ruin upon themselves. Alex Smith, for all I’ve seen, has never been anything but a gentleman and a good teammate. That’s part of what makes his story so painful.

Smith entered the NFL as privileged as anyone can, as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 draft. Glory and fortune awaited him. Also awaiting him was his new team, the 49ers, who were poorly run and bereft of talent. The Niners’ defense-minded head coach, Mike Nolan, would never fully embrace — and at times would openly denigrate — his young QB.

Smith famously had five different offensive coordinators in his first five seasons, and it looked that way. Before Jim Harbaugh came to Santa Clara in 2011, Smith was 19-31 as an NFL starter. His quarterback rating in that span was 72.1.

Making it all worse for Smith were the constant, inevitable comparisons to Aaron Rodgers. When the 49ers selected Smith instead of Rodgers, who grew up a Niners fan in Chico and carved out huge Bay Area credibility at Cal, it forever linked the two passers. And Smith could never live up to the comparison.

This is part of the mixed legacy of Alex Smith. As we came to learn, he is a good quarterback. But he was never a great one, not in the NFL. He would never have Rodgers’ pocket presence, or his arm, or his fiery edge. It magnified Smith’s shortcomings.

But Harbaugh, the former QB, made a winner out of Smith. So did coordinators Greg Roman and Vic Fangio, who put a dominant defense on the other side of the ball. For the first time in Smith’s career, he didn’t have to win games for the 49ers; he just had to help. It was then we discovered how efficient he could be, and how tough. His long wait had paid off.