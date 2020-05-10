Subscribe

Nevius: Sports fans or not, moms can be our best coaches

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 9, 2020, 11:29PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

It’s still Mother’s Day.

We can’t have brunch. We can’t hug. There’s no soccer game at the high school field.

But we can take a day and think about our moms. ’Cause everybody’s got one, whether you’re driving the lane in the NBA or driving an Uber in the Financial District. Mom is the reason we are all here.

In general, moms and sports get a bad rap. They get pegged as the hander-outers of orange slices and sideline gabbers. The cliche is they are watching the game because everyone else is, but they don’t really follow the action.

Which, I would say, is about the dumbest stereotype this side of “throws like a girl.”

Certainly I am sure there are families who don’t have the slightest interest in sports. There are moms who wouldn’t put the game on TV even if every other channel was “Family Feud.”

But in general that hasn’t been my experience. At every level, right up to people who are paid millions to run, jump and catch, it is the moms who are the most passionate, the most engaged, the most likely to scream at the ref.

Tiger Woods said that his father, Earl, drilled him on the mechanics of golf. They practiced the swing, the tactics and course management.

Meanwhile, his mom, Kultida, had one piece of advice. When you get your opponent down, put your foot on his neck.

“In sports,” she told him, “you have to go for the throat.”

Now here’s an orange slice.

I’d guess that a lot of moms develop that passion the way it happened in our family. A sportswriter, I married someone who, as a coach I knew once said, “didn’t know if the ball was pumped or stuffed.” And she didn’t care.

But years later, when her kids were on teams, we spent many weekends at soccer fields and swimming pools. Suddenly, games were transfixing. And anxiety-producing. And nerve-wracking.

There is something about seeing your own kid out on the field or in the pool. And pretending you are watching everybody, but really just focusing on them, hoping and wishing that they’d score, or win, or make a play, just because you know how great that would make them feel.

And then — and maybe you didn’t expect this — seeing them get knocked down. Or smacked in the face. Or fouled when the stupid ref must have had his eyes closed. Those are all intense mom moments.

So it was in our family that mom started to take an interest in sports when her kids were playing. And later, after the kids left, we started going to seven or eight Giants games a season.

When we started, mom didn’t know the names of the players. Now she second-guesses the pitching changes.

Sports have turned out to be something we have in common. Now she’d put the game on the TV — back when we had games — and as long as I didn’t pause it too often to pontificate, she likes it. The shared experience means a lot.

So thanks, Sweetie.

My own mom taught me to play catch. My dad was a wonderful, kind man, but he wasn’t a throw-it-around-in-the-backyard kinda guy. I had a glove, but no clue how to use it.

Invited to a pickup baseball game in the neighborhood, I was standing out in the field, thinking about sunflowers or something, when a pop-up came directly at me.

The ball came down, closer and closer, right at my head, until I panicked and did the only thing I could think of. I ducked and it bounced off my back. I can still feel the sting of that embarrassment.

I don’t have any proof my mom saw that, but it wasn’t long afterward that she marched me out to the backyard. She had me put on my glove and threw the ball at me. It hit the pocket and bounced out.

I looked at her.

“Well?” she said. “Pick it up.”

I played all through Little League and to high school, and she was in the bleachers behind home plate the entire way. She was a huge fan of mine, but she was tough, too.

Years later, when I was working at a small newspaper in Colorado, I was playing in a coed softball league. These were the kind of games where outfielders routinely took a can of beer out to their position.

One game, to my surprise, my mom showed up. And she stayed for the duration. I think it was because she wanted to tell me something afterward.

“It didn’t seem like you were taking this very seriously,” she said.

Love you, mom. And we miss you.

Now, you’ll still run into a few hidebound hardheads who think moms don’t understand sports. Because, they say, unless you’ve been out there, hitting people and getting hit, moms will never really get it.

Because, they continue, women just aren’t tough enough. It’s not their fault, they just don’t have the grit, the resolve, the moxie.

To which moms have traditionally had a perfect response:

Ever give birth?

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine