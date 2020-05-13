Expectations high for 49ers' rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk

Kyle Shanahan stuck to his convictions heading into last month’s NFL draft.

The 49ers’ always-confident head coach — who had been labeled arrogant by some at previous stops — took a sizable risk by trading three picks to move up six spots to No. 25 in the first round to take his favorite receiver in the draft, Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk, despite his team not having any selections in rounds 2, 3 or 4.

The move was a surprise, given much of the talk surrounding the 49ers before the draft centered around moving back for more picks. The team could have used help in the secondary, depth along the offensive and defensive lines, and perhaps a tight end to lighten the workload for All-Pro George Kittle.

Instead, Shanahan made a bet on the strength of his ability to scout receivers. He centered on Aiyuk, a player with just one year of significant college production who started at Sierra College in Rocklin rather than joining a major program out of high school.

“He can play the X, he can play the Z, he can play the F,” Shanahan said. “He’s got the speed to get on top. He’s got the quickness to play in the slot. He’s got the toughness to go over in the middle. And the guy is just completely committed to me in to being as good as God ever intended him to be.”

Positional versatility at receiver is important, particularly for a receiver-needy team hoping to get back to the Super Bowl after losing top wideout Emmanuel Sanders in free agency to the New Orleans Saints, a top rival in the NFC.

The challenge for Aiyuk will be getting up to speed quickly despite not having a traditional offseason program because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear when teams will get back on the field to prepare for the upcoming season even though the league released the regular-season schedule last week.

The 49ers’ began their “virtual” offseason program April 27 and Aiyuk has been cutting his teeth as a pro through video conferences with coaches and teammates. The team’s Santa Clara facility remains closed.

Once Aiyuk gets on the field, the 49ers are hoping he can continue the trajectory of a little-known prospect stuck behind N’Keal Harry on the Sun Devils’ depth chart in 2018, when he had 33 catches for 474 yards, to a prized first-round draft pick.

“I was a one-year starter, so I feel like for me it’s just going to keep on going up,” Aiyuk said. “I still feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface of what I can do as a football player and at this position. I still have a lot to learn, so I have a lot to grow in my game. I just think that for me, the ceiling is limitless. I don’t think there’s a ceiling to my game. That’s another exciting part because I know that I can continue to get better.”

Once of Shanahan’s closest friends, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, has said multiple times Aiyuk reminds Shanahan of Isaac Bruce, the former Rams great who will be enshrined in the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.