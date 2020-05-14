Departure of key veterans creates opportunities for younger 49ers

SANTA CLARA — The three most notable players to leave the 49ers this offseason combined to play 388 games, which amounts to over 24 seasons of NFL experience.

That’s nothing to sneeze at for a team with Super Bowl aspirations in 2020. Replacing the leadership and experience voids left by Joe Staley (181 games), Emmanuel Sanders (144 games) and DeForest Buckner (63 games), will require other players to pick up the slack.

“It just leaves room for the next-man-up mentality in terms of leadership,” cornerback Richard Sherman said on KNBR last week. “You don’t replace guys like that individually. They’re such huge figures that you do it by committee. And I think we have a strong enough locker room and even more of a veteran group now to be able to withstand a big change like that.”

Sherman, the most experienced player on the roster now that Staley is retired, named a group of key players on defense that will be required to provide stability in times of adversity as Staley and Buckner have done in recent seasons, and as Sanders did as a short-term mentor for the wide receivers after being acquired in a trade from the Broncos last October.

“Guys like Fred Warner, Arik Armstead will have bigger roles in leadership,” Sherman said. “Obviously Kwon Alexander has a huge impact already, but he’ll have an even bigger platform now. (Jaquiski) Tartt and Jimmie (Ward).”

Staley’s retirement led to a massive influx of good sentiment from players, fans and members of the organization alike. His 13 seasons ran the gamut of Super Bowl contention and the NFC basement, which allowed him to be a sounding board for the new group of players brought in by coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch when they took over three years ago.

Staley, who was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team this spring, saw the 49ers turn things around when Jim Harbaugh was head coach starting in 2011 and believed Lynch and Shanahan could do something similar. He was right, of course, as the 49ers went from 4-12 in 2018 to having a fourth-quarter lead in February’s Super Bowl against the Chiefs that was squandered.

For star tight end George Kittle, San Francisco’s lone first-team All-Pro last season, he’ll take lessons he learned from Staley to help prop up his teammates as the 49ers try to do what’s been historically difficult: win the Super Bowl the season after losing it.

Only eight teams have gotten back to the game following a loss — and only three have won it. The good news is the Patriots did it as recently as 2018.

“I think what Joe did such a great of was he did instill a lot of great values and virtues into most of the team and all the guys that he got to communicate with,” Kittle said. “So I think what the great thing is is we’re gong to have guys and we’re all going to have an opportunity to step up and fill the shoes that Joe left behind.

“And I don’t think there’s any one person that can do it, but I think we have a great group of guys that can come together to fill that role. And I’m really looking forward to that and I’m really looking forward to see who steps up.”