Cardinal Newman hires Taylor as new basketball coach

Travis Taylor, who was Windsor High School’s boys basketball coach for six years before taking a hiatus in 2018, has been hired as Cardinal Newman’s new basketball coach, Newman officials announced.

Taylor graduated from the private Catholic school in 2000 and returns to become just the school’s fifth varsity boys basketball coach. He coached the Windsor team to a 106-58 record in his six years at the helm there. A father of five young children, he announced he was taking a break from coaching in 2018.

Tom Bonfigli, Newman’s legendary basketball coach for 31 years, left the school last month, saying he was undermined by coworkers and that the situation had become unhealthy.

Bonfigli, one of California’s top 10 all-time winningest basketball coaches, took the boys head coaching job at St. Vincent Catholic school in Petaluma. He has been a coach and teacher for 43 years.

When Bonfigli’s future was in doubt at Newman, it had been rumored among Sonoma County coaches that Taylor was the heir apparent. Taylor is good friends with Newman football coach Paul Cronin, who in 2017 briefly was headed to Windsor to coach there until changing his mind and remaining at Newman.

When Bonfigli left, Newman Dean of Student Life Graham Rutherford said no decisions on a new coach had been made, saying any hire would have to be approved by school president Laura Held.

Taylor will follow in the footsteps of a coach who won 591 games at Newman and 16 North Bay League championships. Bonfigli has won 816 games overall, eighth most in California history.

In announcing Taylor’s hiring, Rutherford said Taylor’s “reputation of teaching basketball, helping develop players and bringing teams together is well earned over 10 varsity seasons as a head coach.

“Our players are fortunate to gain a coach who understands their school and the game they love, who will set high standards for them as students, players and people,” the announcement said.

Taylor will continue teaching at Healdsburg Junior High, beginning his coaching tenure at Newman on June 1.