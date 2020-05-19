Subscribe

Padecky: Sonoma Raceway waiting to roar again

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 18, 2020, 8:39PM
Updated 44 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SONOMA

You heard it before you saw it. You didn’t have to be near it to know what it was and where it was coming from. Mile, two miles, more, depending how the wind was blowing, the sound was unmistakable. No confusing it. Louder than any rock concert, occupying every auditory space as if surrounded, was Sonoma Raceway on race day.

It was the sound and fury, signifying everything.

It provided a charismatic contradiction. A stationery object, the track never moved yet it was all movement, drivers testing the limits of themselves through the hunk of metal they pushed, it felt like, to infinity and beyond. No one ever wanted a crash, yet very few turned away to see one.

Now? The only thing moving are the jaws of the sheep grazing on its hillside.

“It’s like a ghost town out here,” said Steve Page, the track’s president and general manager.

The coronavirus has hit and it has wiped the place clean of humans. All American businesses who have been forced to suspend operations feel the same vacancy of spirit, not to mention employees.

Around 30 people working for Speedway Motorsports have had to be let go permanently. People who have been here since 1982. “It was one of the toughest days of my career,” Page said. His pain, he acknowledged, was no different than the agony millions of others in America are experiencing. A life gobsmacked, shattered in some cases, feels no different here than Tupelo, Mississippi. “Misery loves company” doesn’t quite sound like the throw-away line it once did.

The emptiness sitting squarely on this 725-acre facility is hard to ignore or, worse, to imagine. The NASCAR event here every June is the largest single-day annual sporting event in Northern California. More people come to Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR than any 49er game. As many as 110,000 fans have shown up, with 80,000-90,000 fans typical.

Unlike any other sport, there are no timeouts in NASCAR or most races.

“You don’t throw a pitch every 45 seconds like in baseball,” Page said. “You don’t take strategic timeouts like you do in basketball. You don’t run a play and then go back to the huddle like in football.”

Even when the yellow caution flag comes out, cars are moving. NASCAR was aware of the need for movement so they said cars need to come in for refueling, tires or maintenance, not in the garage but on pit row where fans could see them.

“And then there’s the drivers,” said Page, who spends two to three days a week at the track.

Ah yes, the race car drivers. Man’s monument to testosterone.

“Thirty-four pit bulls with hand grenades in their mouth,” driver Boris Said said once.

Going to a NASCAR race with 80,000 of your fellow air-breathers to watch the pit bulls was going to the airport three hours before flight to watch people. All manners of shape and attire and hair color and style were on display.

“Someone once asked my good friend Andy Dolich what kind of demographic does NASCAR attract,” Page said. “Andy said, ‘People who eat.’ You will see everyone across the spectrum, from corporate CEOs to rednecks, every stereotype you can imagine.”

Bruton Smith, owner of Speedway Motorsports, is well aware and appreciative of how successful the track in particular and Northern California in general has been to the industry. Every staff member is still getting paid through this pandemic.

“The company has been very patient and generous during this difficult time,” Page said.

A pit bull himself without the hand grenade in his mouth but with a firm, coalescing manner, Page has not surrendered to the silence and inactivity. He cancels events only two weeks into the future. He continues to pitch to the county that well-thought protocols are in place to resume limited activity on the track. With 100 tenants on property, some have made preparations to run their businesses safety.

On Monday, some optimism arrived in the form of announcement by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom said the state is relaxing some restrictions on public gatherings, based on certain criteria. How this will affect Sonoma County remains to be seen. Each county in California will take Newsom’s guidelines and apply them to its own locale.

“I am hopeful,” Page said.

Page has made his intentions well-known to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors. He has created a definitive set of protocols that allow, in his view, limited but safe activity at the track. Page has presented to the supervisors his protocols with emphasis many times, to the point he didn’t feel he had to call the board Monday to request another review of them.

“They know how I feel,” he said.

For the 250-300 people who would come to the track every day to make their living, their services would cater to anyone seeking to drive safer and faster on all four wheels. Be it a high performance car, a car geared for race competition or that hot rod which needs to burn rubber, all drivers will be subject to the same stringent protocols.

“One person at a time will be in one car wearing a fire suit with helmet, gloves and face masks,” Page said. “There will be 50 feet of spacing between cars. Safety, as it always has been here, is our first priority. That is particularly true and emphasized in our Highway Survival Course which is especially popular with parents whose teenagers are getting to ready to earn their first licenses.”

Though he has yet to receive permission from the county to begin such limited activity, Page could be tempted and not wait for county approval. But Page is a steward of the county. A Sonoma resident, active in community, his focus always has been to work with people, not despite them. So he waits patiently, knowing the county has more on its plate than just a racetrack.

The county also knows Sonoma Raceway is an asset. While some race car drivers might drive as if their hair is on fire, throwing caution and common sense to the wind, Page is cut from more of a deliberate, thoughtful cloth. The race track wouldn’t be the venue it is today without a well-researched, long-term approach. Page and Bruton didn’t throw stuff against the wall to see what sticks and then hope for the best. NASCAR is gone for 2020 but the track may yet spring to life, however less loud and aromatic.

“Our guidance is very specific, very clear,” Page said.

In the meantime, as of this moment, the only sound heard around here right now is sheep chewing. I am delighted to report they are very happy.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine