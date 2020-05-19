Padecky: Sonoma Raceway waiting to roar again

You heard it before you saw it. You didn’t have to be near it to know what it was and where it was coming from. Mile, two miles, more, depending how the wind was blowing, the sound was unmistakable. No confusing it. Louder than any rock concert, occupying every auditory space as if surrounded, was Sonoma Raceway on race day.

It was the sound and fury, signifying everything.

It provided a charismatic contradiction. A stationery object, the track never moved yet it was all movement, drivers testing the limits of themselves through the hunk of metal they pushed, it felt like, to infinity and beyond. No one ever wanted a crash, yet very few turned away to see one.

Now? The only thing moving are the jaws of the sheep grazing on its hillside.

“It’s like a ghost town out here,” said Steve Page, the track’s president and general manager.

The coronavirus has hit and it has wiped the place clean of humans. All American businesses who have been forced to suspend operations feel the same vacancy of spirit, not to mention employees.

Around 30 people working for Speedway Motorsports have had to be let go permanently. People who have been here since 1982. “It was one of the toughest days of my career,” Page said. His pain, he acknowledged, was no different than the agony millions of others in America are experiencing. A life gobsmacked, shattered in some cases, feels no different here than Tupelo, Mississippi. “Misery loves company” doesn’t quite sound like the throw-away line it once did.

The emptiness sitting squarely on this 725-acre facility is hard to ignore or, worse, to imagine. The NASCAR event here every June is the largest single-day annual sporting event in Northern California. More people come to Sonoma Raceway for NASCAR than any 49er game. As many as 110,000 fans have shown up, with 80,000-90,000 fans typical.

Unlike any other sport, there are no timeouts in NASCAR or most races.

“You don’t throw a pitch every 45 seconds like in baseball,” Page said. “You don’t take strategic timeouts like you do in basketball. You don’t run a play and then go back to the huddle like in football.”

Even when the yellow caution flag comes out, cars are moving. NASCAR was aware of the need for movement so they said cars need to come in for refueling, tires or maintenance, not in the garage but on pit row where fans could see them.

“And then there’s the drivers,” said Page, who spends two to three days a week at the track.

Ah yes, the race car drivers. Man’s monument to testosterone.

“Thirty-four pit bulls with hand grenades in their mouth,” driver Boris Said said once.

Going to a NASCAR race with 80,000 of your fellow air-breathers to watch the pit bulls was going to the airport three hours before flight to watch people. All manners of shape and attire and hair color and style were on display.

“Someone once asked my good friend Andy Dolich what kind of demographic does NASCAR attract,” Page said. “Andy said, ‘People who eat.’ You will see everyone across the spectrum, from corporate CEOs to rednecks, every stereotype you can imagine.”