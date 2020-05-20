Cardinal Newman football squad adjusting to strange offseason

Will the Cardinal Newman football team have an opportunity to defend its 2019 CIF Division 3-AA state championship title this fall?

The answer is nobody knows, but veteran Cardinals coach Paul Cronin said he is hopeful his team will have the opportunity for a run at back-to-back titles should high school gridiron action return in 2020.

These are strange times, to say the least, for high school sports programs, which are grappling with issues that couldn’t be imagined prior to March. However, programs continue to move forward despite stay-at-home orders from government and health officials and the uncertainty of whether there will be a season.

Cardinal Newman is at the forefront of these efforts and in the usual spotlight, having reached the pinnacle of success last season. The Cardinals finished ranked 32nd overall in California and 334th nationally by MaxPreps.

Even by Cardinal Newman’s lofty standards, 2019 (14-1 overall and 5-0 in the North Bay League Oak Division) was a banner year. Led by senior quarterback Jackson Pavitt, the Cardinals won the NBL-Oak, took the North Coast Section Division 4 title with a thrilling 13-10 last-second win over visiting Marin Catholic, and finished the season as CIF Division 3-AA state champions after a 31-14 home win over El Camino of Oceanside.

“I was really happy for our players. It was really fun to see them accomplish that (winning state) and see them so excited for each other. Our seniors were really committed and we had great team leaders,” Cronin said of 2019. “You have to have some good fortune with injuries and we did. We were really healthy at the end of the season.”

Cronin — who begins his 17th season at the helm of the Cardinal Newman program (2003 through present) after beginning his head coaching career at his alma mater, Piner (1998-2002) — has implemented adjustments to the spring routine as dictated by circumstances.

Cronin and his coaches, along with other Cardinal Newman coaches, have been holding joint Zoom virtual workouts for players on school days from 7-8 a.m.

“It’s been different, but there have been some good things since we are more connected,” Cronin said. “Every sport is working out together.”

In a normal year, by rule, until the end of May only workouts are allowed, and beginning in June practices can begin. However, if there are still orders prohibiting team sports, then Cronin said he will continue the virtual workouts.

Another change has been having former Cardinal Newman players address the current team virtually rather than in person. This happened last week as former Cardinals star and University of Arizona and NFL player Scooby Wright addressed the team. Wright graduated from Cardinal Newman in 2013 and played in the XFL this year.

“Scooby talked about great lessons from college and the NFL. He shared stories that he remembered and how they changed him,” Cronin said. “When guys that played in the program come back it is very powerful, because they have great lessons. Experiences and relationships are the most important things that help you get better as human beings.”

Cronin said no one in the Cardinal Newman community that he knows of has contracted COVID-19. He added that his players are dealing with the new reality well and the seniors may have an advantage because they went through the 2017 season, when the school campus was partially closed during the season due to the damage caused by the Tubbs fire.