Cardinal Newman's Jackson Pavitt eager to continue football career at Cal Poly

As Jackson Pavitt prepares to graduate high school on Saturday, the star Cardinal Newman dual-threat quarterback from the Cardinals’ CIF State Division 3-AA championship team has focused his attention on transitioning to the next phase in his life and football career.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Pavitt earned a four-year athletic scholarship to Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and will compete for the Mustangs’ starting quarterback position — if there is a season this fall.

“Football is still the dream and it’s still alive,” Pavitt said. “I can’t wait for college. I can’t wait to get down there, it’s a beautiful place. I am super thankful and very happy with the opportunity I was given.”

In 2019, Pavitt led the Cardinals (14-1 overall and 5-0 in the North Bay League-Oak Division) to an NBL-Oak title, a North Coast Section Division IV title with a thrilling last-second 13-10 win against Marin Catholic, and the CIF State 3-AA Division championship with a 31-14 victory against El Camino of Oceanside.

“The season was super exciting. It was a great season for me and the whole team,” Pavitt said. “The team really came together. We really maximized our potential.”

Remarkably, Pavitt played with a broken wrist in his left (non-throwing) hand for the final 21/2 games of the postseason. Pavitt and the Cardinal Newman coaching staff thought it was a bad bruise and didn’t know it was broken until after the season. Pavitt said it didn’t affect him much during games.

“In games, the adrenaline runs pretty high,” Pavitt said. “I was slightly aware of it and I knew I couldn’t stiff-arm with my left arm.”

Pavitt had surgery in early March to repair the fracture with a screw inserted and recently had his cast taken off. He said he doesn’t anticipate the injury having any long-term negative effect on his play. Pavitt has not had any other injuries during his football career.

“The thing that made Jackson a great runner is he is just fearless. He is a tough kid,” Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said. “He ran the ball like a running back.”

Pavitt beat opponents on the ground and in the air with the Cardinals’ West Coast read-option offense.

“Jackson throws a nice ball, always on target. He has a strong arm,” Cardinal Newman deep-threat receiver Tsion Nunnally said. “He is a great leader and takes everything head-on. I’m going to miss him a lot.”

For 2019, playing behind an offensive line with no returning starters from the previous season, Pavitt was 200 for 292 passing with 2,750 yards (183.3 yards per game) and 30 touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed for 744 yards on 94 carries with 11 touchdowns.

According to MaxPreps, Pavitt finished ranked as the 334th quarterback in the country and 32nd in California. His accoldes are many, including: NBL-Oak Most Valuable Player; CalHiSports Senior of the Year-North Coast Section and Second-Team All-State selection; Prep2Prep NCS Player of the Year; SportStars Magazine All-NorCal Team; and the San Francisco Chronicle NorCal Offensive Player of the Year.

In Pavitt’s two years as starting quarterback, he led the Cardinals to a 25-2 record.

In his high school career, he completed 357 of 501 passes for 5,260 yards with 61 touchdowns and five interceptions. He rushed for 1,496 yards on 260 rushes and 24 touchdowns.